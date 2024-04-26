BYD opens Cebu showroom

AUTOMOTIVE dealer Global Star Motors Corp. officially kicked off its “green movement” in the province with the opening of BYD (Build Your Dream) Cars Cebu showroom along A.S Fortuna, Banilad, Cebu City.

BYD is one of the world’s leading new energy vehicle. This Chinese automotive maker signed an agreement with Ayala Corp. to bring the e-vehicle

(EV) brand to the Philippine market to expand the country’s nascent EV market.

The global adoption of EVs has been gaining momentum in recent years, spurred by growing awareness of climate change and air pollution.

At its showroom in Cebu, Global Star Motors featured BYD’s state-of-the-art fleet of sustainable new-energy vehicle models such as the BYD Dolphin electric urban hatchback priced P1.448 million with range of 405 kilometers; the BYD Atto 3 subcompact electric crossover (P1.848 million with a range of 480 kilometers); the BYD Han flagship electric sports sedan (P3.163 million with a range 521 kilometers); and the BYD Tang electric seven-seat sports utility vehicle (P3.371 million with range 530 kilometers).

“BYD Cars Cebu is proud to deliver the latest in cutting-edge electric mobility to our beloved province,” said Edward Vincent Onglatco, president and chief executive officer of Global Star Motors Corp., at the media launch of BYD’s showroom on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

“Our vision goes beyond cars; it’s about a greener future for generations to come. As a business leader, I take pride in contributing to a sustainable movement with my business partners and my Global Star family,” he said.

BYD Cars Cebu is the first dealership facility outside Luzon. Bullish of its growth prospects, Ayala’s automobile division AC Motors eye 12 new BYD dealerships this year.

Under the agreement with BYD, AC Motors is expected to handle sales and maintenance for BYD’s EVs through its sales network.

Advantage

Onglatco said with the growing acceptance of EVs globally as the pressure mounts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, they aim to spread awareness about the benefits of EV ownership.

EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, which helps combat climate change and improve air quality.

EVs also have lower fuel and maintenance costs compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, resulting in long-term savings for owners.

Onglatco said a fully charged BYD can easily cover a round trip from Metro Cebu to the northern or southern tip and still have about one-third of the battery still available.

“Thanks to regenerative braking, BYD’s blade battery and its 8-in-1 power train assembly. With a range of 405 meters to 530 kilometers, BYD vehicles eliminate range anxiety for Cebuanos,” he said.

Each BYD vehicle also comes with a wall home charger, a portable charger and a vehicle-to-load adapter, allowing the EV to act as a power backup.

In anticipation of the surge in ownership, Onglatco said that the Ayala Group is constructing its first fast-charging station at the premises of BYD Cebu Cars. This joint venture effort with his company supplements the two public charging stations already installed at the showroom.

EV adoption, charging stations

Antonio Zara, president of AC Motors, said EV’s expansion in the Philippine market came at the right time when the country’s car industry is looking to sell up to 500,000 vehicle units in this year.

Although EV penetration in the Philippines is less than one percent, Zara is confident EV ownership will increase as first quarter sales figures have already exceeded the 2023 full year sales.

“EV sales may hit at least one percent (of the total car sales). It looks like, finally the Philippines is now moving forward to (adopting) EVs,” he said, noting that the fast EV adoption in Asia, specifically China at more than 50 percent and Thailand at more than 10 percent, “will compel the Philippines to boost its EV adoption.”

“It is inevitable that we will see more EVs in the country,” he said. “The Philippines has no choice but to transition to EV.”

BYD sold 3,024,417 new-energy vehicles in 2023 worldwide.

The country’s EV industry is eyeing 5,000 units to be sold in 2024, of which AC Motors wants to capture 35 percent of the passenger EV sales.

In the first quarter this year, BYD in the Philippines has already sold 330 units, which accounts for 60 percent of the total EV sales.

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines forecasts EV sales to reach around 6.6 million units by 2030. / KOC