Byron files unjust vexation plaint vs. city market officials

BYRON Garcia, brother of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, has filed a complaint for unjust vexation before the Office of the City Prosecutor against five Cebu City Public Market Administration officials.

In his judicial affidavit of complaint, affirmed by lawyer Kirst Deon Mojica on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, Garcia, a licensed fish importer, said his decision to file a complaint against Cebu City Public Market officer-in-charge Robert Barquilla and four others was prompted by Barquilla’s alleged prohibition on him selling his products in the Pasil Public Market.

Other respondents are Pasil Fish Market collector Ronald Badajos, administration aide Eugene Mercado, Market Legal and Investigation officer Raphael Magallon, and Evie Maranga, “self-proclaimed” president of the Pasil Fish Brokers.

Unjust vexation refers to any human conduct “that causes annoyance, irritation, distress, torment, or disturbance to the mind of another person.”

In his affidavit, Garcia said he had all the qualifications and met the requirements to sell fish products at Pasil Fish Market. He claimed to be “more qualified than others” and emphasized that he was specifically selected and singled out, preventing him from engaging in legitimate business in the market.

Moreover, Garcia said his complaint was also prompted by the alleged “annoying, improper, and disturbing manner” of the prohibition.

He alleged that Barquilla did not communicate the prohibition formally, which left him “confused, distressed, and facing financial losses.”

He claimed that even Badajos, Mercado, Magallon, and Maranga refused to answer his calls to explain the reasons behind his prohibition.

“When the ‘Bagsakan sa SRP’ was closed, it was abruptly closed. I was not even given a notice by respondent Robert Barquilla for the closure or an invitation to bid for a market space by respondent Eugene Mercado at the new location for which I believe I am allowed to considering the fact that I am one of those affected or displaced by the transfer,” Garcia said.

He added that before transferring from Bagsakan to Pasil Fish Market, Barquilla allegedly instructed Maranga not to include him in the list of those awarded market space in the new location.

He said this has affected his livelihood, causing his income to drop to less than 70 percent of what he usually earned.

“I want the respondents to be held criminally liable for their unlawful acts, causing me annoyance and distress. I also want them to be held civilly liable for damages, in the form of losses amounting to P2,000,000 that I suffered due to their unlawful acts,” Garcia said.

Sought for his reaction to the complaint, Barquilla, in a text message on Friday, Nov. 17, refused to comment yet

on the matter.

When asked about the process required for someone to qualify to sell in Pasil Fish Market, Barquilla said the qualification involves a bidding process, but he did not elaborate.

He added that since the transfer to Pasil Fish Market, Bagsakan sa SRP (South Road Properties) has already

been closed.

Health risk

Sometime in August this year, Garcia filed a formal complaint before the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 and the Department of Health 7 raising concerns about the health and environmental risks posed by the past condition of the Bagsakan facility.

He claimed that the Bagsakan facility was established in 2020 to enforce social distancing protocols during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a space for both fish vendors and consumers, while the Pasil fish market was still under construction.

He alleged that the continued operation in the SRP, even if the Pasil fish market has already been completed, brought health hazards to the tenants and their patrons.

Barquilla then said the DENR inspected the site and identified only “minor issues,” contrary to Garcia’s claims.