Byron Garcia arrested

POLICE arrested Byron Garcia, brother of former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in Talisay City on Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2026, following the enforcement of a warrant of arrest for alleged violations of the Safe Spaces Act (Gender-Based Sexual Harassment Act) filed by Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, daughter of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Garcia, a resident of Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, was apprehended at 4:35 p.m. at the Talisay Fish Port in Barangay San Roque, by virtue of a warrant issued by the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 1 in Mandaue City covering three counts of the said offense.

The operation was carried out by joint operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office in coordination with the Talisay City Police Station.

Garcia, in a chance interview with reporters at the Talisay City police jail facility near the city hall compound Thursday night, denied any knowledge of the allegations against him.

“Wa koy kalibutan gyud aning kasoha (I really have no knowledge about this case),” Garcia said.

“From start to finish, wa koy kalibutan. Unya any further questions ako pang hunahunaon... (from start to finish, I have no knowledge, and for any further questions, I will still have to think about it),” he added.