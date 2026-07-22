Byron Garcia files graft charges against 3 Mandaue prosecutors

FORMER Cebu Capitol consultant Byron Garcia has taken legal action against three prosecutors from the Mandaue City Prosecutor's Office. He filed criminal and administrative complaints accusing them of graft and misconduct over how they handled criminal cases against him.

Criminal and administrative charges filed

Garcia filed the complaints on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas. The complaints, received on Wednesday, July 22, name Associate Prosecutor Mariven Calamba, Deputy City Prosecutor Sarah Vanessa Lacno-Tudtud, and City Prosecutor Mary Francis Daquipil.

Garcia seeks to hold all three prosecutors liable for six counts each of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

He also charged them administratively with grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, abuse of authority, gross incompetence, gross negligence, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

In his complaint, Garcia asked the Ombudsman to determine whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal charges and whether there is substantial evidence to impose administrative sanctions. The complaint letter notes that the factual details are contained in an attached complaint-affidavit and supporting annexes, which were not immediately available to the media.

As of Wednesday, July 22, Calamba, Lacno-Tudtud, and Daquipil had not publicly responded to Garcia's allegations.

Ongoing legal battles

This filing marks the latest chapter in Garcia's ongoing legal fight with the Mandaue City Prosecutor's Office. Garcia faces three counts of alleged gender-based online sexual harassment under Republic Act 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act, following a complaint filed by Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, daughter of Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

After a Mandaue court found probable cause and issued an arrest warrant, authorities arrested Garcia on June 11, 2026. He posted P108,000 bail and was released, with his arraignment and pretrial scheduled for July 29. Following his arrest, Garcia also lodged a complaint before the Commission on Human Rights, alleging he was maltreated while in police custody.

Broader context of legal disputes

The Ombudsman complaint adds to a series of legal disputes involving Garcia since 2025, many arising from his social media posts, public statements, and complaints against Cebu officials and other personalities.

Last year, Garcia was charged with cyberlibel after Dr. Janos Vizcayno Jr. accused him of

making defamatory statements in online videos and social media posts. Garcia pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in May 2026. Garcia also filed several complaints against Gov. Baricuatro over alleged irregularities in government transactions and public statements, although some of those complaints were later dismissed.

As Byron Garcia's legal conflicts unfold across multiple venues, the outcome of his Ombudsman complaint and his upcoming court proceedings on July 29 will determine the next steps in this ongoing legal dispute. JGS