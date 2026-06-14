Byron Garcia posts P108,000 bail, alleges police maltreatment after arrest

FORMER Capitol consultant Byron Garcia posted a P108,000 bail at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, according to a statement posted on his Facebook account on the same day.

Presiding Judge Jennifer Pepito-Maniwang of the Mandaue City Municipal Trial Court Branch 1 issued the release order on Saturday, June 13.

Garcia was arrested on Thursday, June 11, in connection with sexual harassment charges filed by Capitol Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan.

Following his arrest, Garcia alleged that he suffered maltreatment while in police custody.

“Police maltreatment. Posted bail earlier today at 11 a.m. June 13, 2026. Yesterday, I was rushed for medical treatment at the Talisay District Hospital at around 4:30 p.m. through the timely intervention of the rescue unit of the Talisay Rescue Emergency Assistance Team and eventually was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further treatment and observation. Reason for this emergency? Police maltreatment! As of press time, I am still recovering at the hospital and will await final assessment of the doctors,” his post stated. (CDF)