Byron Garcia posts P108K bail, claims police maltreatment while in custody

FORMER Cebu Capitol consultant Byron Garcia posted a P108,000 bail on Saturday, June 13, 2026, following his recent arrest. Upon his release, Garcia alleged that he suffered maltreatment from the police while he was in custody.

Hospitalized after arrest

Garcia stated that he was rushed to the Talisay District Hospital at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12. He credited his medical transfer to the “timely intervention” of the Talisay Rescue Emergency Assistance Team rescue unit and he was later moved to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday evening, Garcia explained his medical situation to the public.

“Reason for this emergency? Police maltreatment,” Garcia said. “As of press time I am still recovering at the hospital and will await final assessment of the doctors,” he said.

Details of the release order

Presiding Judge Jennifer Pepito-Maniwang of the Mandaue City Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 1 officially issued the release order on Saturday.

Garcia's release follows his arrest on Thursday, June 11, at 4:35 p.m. Personnel from the Cebu Police Provincial Office Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Talisay City Police Station took him into custody at the Talisay Fish Port in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, acting on a warrant issued by the court.

Safe Spaces Act case

Garcia, who is the brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, is scheduled to face trial on July 29 at the Mandaue City MTCC Branch 1. The proceedings will cover his arraignment and pretrial for three counts of gender-based online sexual harassment under Republic Act (RA) 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act.

The charges come from a complaint filed by Cebu Province public health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan. Dr. Catalan accused Garcia of making misogynistic remarks, body-shaming language and sexist ridicule against her and her mother, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, in public Facebook posts and videos.

Evidence of online harassment

The Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office previously found probable cause to file the case based on electronic evidence. This included screenshots and uploaded videos that were authenticated by the National Bureau of Investigation.

The prosecutor's resolution pointed to specific online activity, citing an April 7, 2025 post where Garcia called Catalan “Miss Chubby Catalan,” and a July 27, 2025 video where he described her as “overweight, obese and not healthy.”

In a court order dated June 9, MTCC Branch 1 confirmed it reviewed its jurisdiction and found enough ground to hold Garcia for trial. The court granted the prosecution's motion to proceed under RA 11313, noting that the charges were filed as cyber-facilitated violations and did not seek heavier penalties under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Demanding accountability

In a statement released on Friday, June 12, Dr. Catalan explained that she brought the case forward to seek accountability and to affirm that no one is above the law.

Meanwhile, Garcia has denied all the allegations against him. During a brief interview at the Talisay City Police Station on Thursday night, Garcia claimed he had no knowledge of the case. His lawyer, Sherwin Mabanto, declined to discuss details with reporters, stating that they reserved the right to present Garcia's side in the proper legal forum.

What happens next

With Garcia now out on bail but still recovering in the hospital, the public focus turns to the courtroom. The upcoming July 29 trial will be the next major step in this legal battle, highlighting how local courts handle accountability and online harassment under the Safe Spaces Act. / CDF