Bystanders nab sari-sari store thief in Naga

A THIEF was turned over to the police after being apprehended by four bystanders who caught him stealing merchandise worth around P2,500 from a sari-sari store in Casa Mira, Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, Cebu.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a certain Denzel, 21, from Sitio Laray, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Based on investigation by the Naga police under station commander Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, the suspect gained entry to the store owned by a certain Nanette, 48, by destroying the window’s screen. (DVG)