Elderly man dies after being hit by vehicle while feeding chickens

AN ELDERLY man died after being hit by a vehicle while feeding his chickens beside his sari-sari store along the national highway in Purok Caimito, Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon town, northern Cebu, past 8 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The married victim was identified as Margarito Compahinay.

According to Police Corporal Socrates Bacalso Jr., traffic investigator at Tabogon Police Station, that Roosevelt Lizardo, a 35-year-old married man and driver of a Hi-Ace Van from Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town in southern Cebu, admitted to passing out, and failing to maneuver the steering wheel when he reached the curved portion of the road.

Lizardo and his four companions were on their way to Bogo City from San Fernando town when they were involved in an accident.

The victim was brought to the hospital, where he was proclaimed dead upon arrival.

The van driver, on the other hand, is currently being held at the Tabogon Police Station.

He will likely face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to property if the matter would not be settled between him and the victim’s family. (DVG, TPT)