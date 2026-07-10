C V L T R E: Third World Records Hosts ‘THE WORLD IS YOURS’ Pre-Release Event

The stacked lineup features collaborations and appearances from prominent local crews and figures, including BakeshopBoyz, OL Crew, Rverb, Aside Boondocks, BWG, Queen City Invaders (QCI), Icemike, and many more. In addition to the album preview, attendees will witness the premiere of the "Cebu City Girls" music video by JustRaw, alongside a live graffiti showcase by the Queen City Invaders, seamlessly blending the city's sonic and visual subcultures.

Event Details:

• Presenter: c v l t r e • Host: Wild G • Venue: Cebu Making Space, Cebu City • Date: Friday, July 10, 2026 • Time: 4:20 PM until late • Admission: Walk-ins ONLY (Limited tickets available at the door)

The event is a dedicated celebration of the music, the people, and the community shaping the region's independent landscape. "THE WORLD IS YOURS" is made possible with the support of TuneCore Philippines and Organic Lifestyle.

As the organizers aptly put it: We Exist. (PR)