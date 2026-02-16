‘C2W can’t collect fees sans oversight committee’

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival said Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, that Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W) — the developer handling the Carbon redevelopment — cannot collect fees at the Carbon Public Market until an oversight committee required under their joint venture agreement (JVA) is formed and approved by the City Council.

Speaking at a press conference at his office, Archival said the committee — composed of representatives from the Cebu City Government, C2W and market vendors — has not yet been constituted.

“The fees are paid by the vendors, so it should be clearly stipulated who these people are,” he said, adding that collection cannot proceed unless the body is created.

Archival said provisions governing the formation of the oversight committee remain incomplete under the JVA approved by the council. The committee can be formally organized only after the council reviews and approves the relevant provisions during a closed-door executive session set for March 17. Until then, the City Government remains the sole authority authorized to collect fees at Carbon. He also assured vendors there will be no increase in existing rental or market fees.

Review

The council’s closed-door review of the 2021 JVA between the City and C2W follows vendor protests and legal challenges. Vendor groups staged a silent protest on Feb. 5, saying the agreement could displace traders, raise rents and privatize market operations.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court on Jan. 16, 2026, questioning the legality of the deal and describing it as “grossly disadvantageous” to the city.

The 50-year public-private partnership was originally a P5.5-billion agreement signed Jan. 11, 2021, by the late mayor Edgardo Labella and Megawide Construction Corp. to modernize the Carbon Public Market complex. C2W, a Megawide subsidiary, assumed all obligations and rights under the agreement on May 27, 2021.

On July 31, 2022, then mayor Michael Rama and Megawide signed a supplemental agreement increasing the total investment to P8 billion and guaranteeing the city an annual share of P50 million regardless of rental income. On Oct. 18, 2023, the council approved City Ordinance 2719 amending the Market Code to align fee structures with the joint venture agreement.

Project phases

Early project phases, including the Tourism Zone and Sto. Niño Park, were completed in late 2024. The main public market building is targeted for completion in December 2026, with relocation of flower, native goods and wet market vendors prioritized. Additional blocks and a multi-story parking facility are projected for completion between 2028 and 2030.

Under the agreement, the City retains ownership of the land and regulatory authority. The redevelopment includes Freedom Park, a lifestyle village, a transport terminal and a multi-level market building.

C2W has maintained a “no vendor left behind” policy, with rental rates for registered vendors remaining at P8.50 per square meter until 2028 under the 2017 Market Code.

Archival said he supports the council’s review of the agreement, calling it a legislative matter. “This is a legislative matter, so I am supporting it,” he said. / CAV, JASTEN ARROGANTE, BiPSU intern