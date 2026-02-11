C2W: No market fee collection without City order

CARBON Public Market developer Cebu2World Development Inc. (C2W) said it will not begin collecting market fees on February 15, 2026, without a directive from the Cebu City Government and a three-month transition period.

Jynx Chanjueco, marketing and corporate affairs manager of C2W, made the statement on Wednesday, February 11, after vendors raised concerns about possible fee increases.

Collection plan needs City approval

Chanjueco said C2W sent a letter dated January 27, 2026, to Mayor Nestor Archival to formally inform the City Government of its plan to implement a new collection arrangement under the 2021 joint venture agreement (JVA).

The clarification came after vendors held a silent protest on February 5 along M.C. Briones Extension. They opposed what they feared were higher stall rentals and new collection rules. Some vendor leaders claimed collection would begin by mid-February and could increase costs.

Chanjueco said the letter, which mentioned February 15 and March 1, aimed to start discussions on transferring collection duties from the City Government to the developer.

He stressed that no changes in collection or rates will take effect without a direct order and close coordination with the Cebu City Government.

He said a directive must come from the Office of the City Markets (OCM) naming a City focal person who will coordinate with C2W during the transition.

C2W also plans to conduct information campaigns to explain the new system to regular stallholders and recognized ambulant vendors.

Market fees will be collected only from vendors included in the final, updated roster of authorized operators at the Carbon Public Market, Chanjueco said.

C2W proposed a three-month transition period, during which the company will coordinate with the Office of the City Treasurer, the Office of the City Markets and other departments to finalize procedures.

One proposal is a buddy system in which City market personnel will be paired with C2W staff during collections.

Market rates and vendor concerns

Vendor groups raised concerns that rental rates could increase to P21 per square meter by 2026 under City Ordinance 2719. They also questioned arrangements beyond 2028.

Chanjueco said the OCM continues to collect fees based on the 2017 Market Code, not the 2023 amended version.

He said C2W will retain the 2017 rate of P8.50 per square meter per day for the next three years to ensure a smooth transition.

Under the 2023 amended Market Code, the rate for 2026 is set at P21 per square meter per day, which vendors have opposed.

Chanjueco said any rate increase must be approved by the Cebu City Government through an ordinance passed by the City Council.

He added that formalizing operations could reduce daily costs for approximately 4,000 ambulant vendors. Many currently pay about P420 per day for private tent rentals, storage fees and unofficial “arkabala” (daily tax) systems.

Once transferred to the new facility, these costs are expected to drop to about P90 per day because vendors will no longer need private tents or off-site storage.

Project details and timeline

The P8-billion Carbon redevelopment project is a public-private partnership between Cebu City Government and Megawide Construction Corp., with C2W as its subsidiary.

The main public market building is scheduled for completion in December 2026. It will initially house vendors from the flowers, natives, wet market and fruit sections.

The project includes Freedom Park, the main public market building, which will replace the Warwick Barracks; and vendor hubs such as the vegetable market (Unit 1), the dry goods and carinderia Market (Unit 2 or Interim Public Market) and Puso Village.

A multistory parking and transport terminal will rise at Unit 3, which covers the fruit section.

The lower and upper ground floors will be used for market operations. The second floor and higher levels will be leased to commercial establishments such as coffee shops, souvenir stores, banks and courier services.

The new facility will have permanent roofing, organized vendor spaces, and metered water and electricity systems so vendors pay based on actual use.

C2W said it will not build a supermarket to avoid competing with public market vendors.

An “as is, where is” setup will remain while construction continues to prevent vendor displacement.

Under the agreement, the City Government is guaranteed P50 million annually, regardless of vendor rental income. Additional revenue will come from commercial establishments.

Chanjueco said C2W’s return on investment will mainly come from upper-floor commercial spaces, not from public market vendors.

Ongoing debate

Despite these assurances, some vendor groups continue to question whether transferring operational control to a private company amounts to privatization.

C2W said it remains open to consultations to review floor plans, transition plans and vendor concerns.

On February 10, City Councilor Sisinio Andales asked the City Council to revisit the JVA signed Jan. 12, 2021, by late Mayor Edgardo Labella and supplemented in 2022 under then Mayor Michael Rama.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court seeking a temporary restraining order. He cited alleged violations of a City ordinance and provisions he described as “grossly disadvantageous” to the Cebu City Government.

The Carbon redevelopment remains one of the most debated public-private partnership projects in Cebu City, drawing attention from vendors, officials and the courts. / EHP