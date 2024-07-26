Cañete assumes as Cebu City police chief

CEBU City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog relinquished his post to Police Colonel Antonieto Cañete, outgoing chief of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD 7), after one year and nine months in office.

The change of command ceremony was presided over by Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin inside Camp Sotero Cabahug on Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City on Friday morning, July 26.

Aberin gave Dalogdog credit for his good performance, particularly in securing numerous of events that led to their success, such as Sinulog, the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), and the recently-concluded Palarong Pambansa.

"The city director had brought the Cebu City Police Office in greater heights. Ang dami po nyang accomplishments especially sa mga events dito sa Cebu City. (He had many accomplishments especially during the events in Cebu City). Aside from that notable din ang mga accomplishment nya especially in the campaign of illegal drugs, thank you Ren (Ireneo Dalogdog) for the hard work, and of course good luck to your awaiting designation as the Regional Investigator ng PRO 7," Aberin said in his speech.

Aberin believes that Colonel Cañete, being a lawyer himself, could carry on Dalogdog's legacy, especially when it comes to combating crime.

Aberin asserted that Cañete just needs to concentrate on two things: preventing crime and finding solutions to it.

Dalogdog, for his part, expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him put their numerous programs into action so they could succeed.

He was impressed by people like General Aberin, who had faith in his abilities to lead the CCPO.

One of Cañete’s orders during his assumption of office was to increase police visibility in accordance with Aberin's directive to have 85 percent of police officers on the streets to deter criminal activity.

Cañete pledged to respond to public complaints right away and stated that the CCPO is always available for them.

Dalogdog and Cañete are members of the Philippine National Police Academy 1998 class and 1997 class, respectively. (AYB, TPT)