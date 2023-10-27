Cañete faces Blazo in ‘Kumbati 15’

AFTER a rough start to the year, Benny “The Bull” Cañete wants to end 2023 on a high note as he looks to beat experienced Jun Blazo in the main event “Kumbati 15” on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Tuburan Sports Complex in Tuburan, Cebu.

The 23-year-old Cañete kicked off 2023 with a unanimous decision defeat to Kenneth Llover in a battle of undefeated fighters in Mandaluyong City. It was his first career loss. He bounced back in his next fight with a unanimous decision over journeyman Renoel Pael three months later in Lapu-Lapu City. He hopes to start another unbeaten run with a win over Blazo.

“I’ll just fight and follow the game plan,” said Cañete in the weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 27, at the IPI Compound in Mandaue City. “Blazo is a veteran. I’ll do my best to beat him.”

Cañete’s trainer, Omega Boxing Gym head coach Jinggoy Junco, is confident that his young ward will dispose of Blazo if he decides to trade punches with him.

“If he doesn’t run, then he’ll surely go down,” said Junco.

The Omega Boxing Gym has been collaborating with different gyms in Cebu, which has given Cañete the opportunity to fight with elite fighters like KJ Cataraja and Jeo Santisima.

“It’s been a huge help for me. I gained a lot of experience in sparring with veteran boxers like them,” said Cañete.

The 25-year-old Blazo is a well-traveled veteran and has had numerous fights in Japan. He’s coming off a long layoff and last fought in 2022, in which he lost to Takahiro Tai by a third-round knockout in Japan.

Blazo, however, has been keeping himself in shape despite the hiatus and promised that he’s ready for Cañete.

“My training went well for this fight. I had fights that were cancelled. That’s why my training has been continuous. I’m thankful that this fight pushed through. I’m going to give them a good fight,” he said. “My opponent is good, strong and tough. That’s why I trained hard to win this fight.”

Cañete is 8-1 with six knockouts, while Blazo is 16-7-3 with 12 knockouts.

Unbeaten up-and-comer Ian Abne (9-0-1, 4 KOs) faces Jeven Villacite (6-5-5, 1 KO) in the show’s co-featured bout.

In the undercard, Johnriel Casimero’s Japanese sparring partner Kakeru Mashimo (5-0, 4 KOs) trades leathers with Marjon Piencenaves (6-7-1, 4 KOs), World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 25 ranked light flyweight Vicelles (17-1-1, 10 KOs) is fighting Ronald Alapormina (5-5-4, 2 KOs), Berland Robles (9-0, 4 KOs) slugs it out with Pael (23-14-1, 12 KOs), Rodel Wenceslao (19-19-2, 8 KOs) is up against fellow veteran Ryan Maano (6-17-2, 2 KOs), Ramil Macado (7-0, 3 KOs) locks horns with Mike Kinaadman (8-21, 8 KOs), Riel Gabunilas (2-0) faces off with Rustom Sario (2-2) and Ramil Roda (1-1-2) squares off Kier Torregosa (2-2-2, 1 KO).