Cañete scores UD win in Tuburan

BENNY Cañete put on an exciting show for the Tuburan boxing fans and had his hand raised for majority decision win at the end of a 10-round action-packed fight with Jun Blazo in the main event of Omega Boxing Promotions and ARQ Promotions’ “Kumbati 15” on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Tuburan Sports Complex.

After a feeling-out opening round, Blazo consistently connected with his right hand that caught Cañete off-guard in the second. Cañete suffered a gash above his left eye from an apparent legal punch.

Cañete finally found his rhythm in the fourth round and used his jab effectively to open up Blazo with his power shots.

Cañete continued to control the fight in the fifth and sixth rounds using his jab and landing straight left punches.

It was a back-and-forth seventh round, wherein each fighter had their moments.

In the eighth round, Cañete boxed beautifully with his jab and countered with his left.

Cañete felt the sense of urgency and pressured Blazo, landing some heavy blows.

Cañete went for the kill in the final round and swarmed Blazo with his punch combinations. Blazo did well near the end of the round and traded shots with Cañete.

Judges Rolando Mendoza and Tony Pesons had identical scores of 97-93 for Cañete, while judge Rafael Osumo saw it as a 95-95 draw.

Cañete improved to 9-1 with six knockouts, while Blazo fell to 16-8-3 with 12 knockouts.

Ian Abne (10-0-1, 4 KOs) outclassed Jeven Villacite (6-6-5, 1 KO) by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Abne got the nod of all three judges with scores of 97-93, 100-90 and 97-93.

In the undercard, Japanese prospect Kakeru Mashimo (6-0, 5 KOs) forced Marjon Piencenaves (6-8-1, 4 KOs) to quit on his stool at the break after the second round, Mark Vicelles (18-1-1, 11 KOs) stopped Ronald Alapormina (5-6-4, 2 KOs) at the end of the third round, Berland Robles (10-0, 4 KOs) remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision victory over journeyman Renoel Pael (23-15-1, 12 KOs).

Meanwhile, Rodel Wenceslao (20-19-2, 9 KOs) ended Ryan Maano’s (6-18-2, 2 KOs) night with a fourth round stoppage, Ramil Macado (8-0, 4 KOs) punished Mike Kinaadman (8-22-2, 6 KOs) and forced him to surrender at the end of the second round, 19-year-old prospect Reil Gabunilas (3-0) walked away with a close unanimous decision win over Rustom Sario (2-3) and Ramil Roda (2-1-2) also defeated Kier Torregosa (2-3-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision.