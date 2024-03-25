Cañete suffers seventh-round KO in Blow-by-Blow

BENNY Cañete fell short in his campaign of becoming a regional titleholder after suffering a seventh round knockout to Noli James Maquilan in their World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental bantamweight title fight in the main event of Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” last March 24, 2024 at the Okada Manila Hotel in Parañaque City.

Quibido connected with a solid hook to the ribs of Cañete that dropped him to the canvas in the seventh round.

Cañete, who fights out of the Omega Boxing Gym, was slumped on the canvas, grimacing in pain. He never recovered from the solid body shot and was counted out by the referee in the 39-second mark.

The 23-year-old Cañete dropped to 10-2 with seven knockouts, while Maquilan improved to 9-1 with six knockouts.

Meanwhile, Melvin Jerusalem and Marlon Tapales were recognized in the 1st Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night “Boxers of the Year” at the same venue. / EKA