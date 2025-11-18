Cañete to boost police presence

COL. Antonietto Cañete has been designated officer-in-charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office with directives to boost police visibility and strengthen personnel performance.

In a courtesy call with Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, he said officers will be deployed to barangays to better identify and address local concerns.

Increased visibility, he said, will deter criminals, and any crime will prompt investigation and immediate hot pursuit operations.

“We will double our efforts to prevent crimes by directing all PNP personnel, including office staff, to be deployed on the streets,” Cañete said.

He and Chan also discussed intensifying anti-illegal drug operations, preparing security for major events such as the upcoming Asean Summit, managing illegal settlers and ensuring public safety. Cañete stressed protecting tourists from exploitation and criminal activity.

Cañete previously headed the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division and later served as acting director of the Cebu City Police Office starting July 2024 before being appointed its director in October 2024. Lapu-Lapu City is his second assignment in a highly urbanized city.

Since assuming office on Friday, Nov. 14, he has reoriented personnel, emphasizing “hardworking, dedicated and competent” service. Officers must remain focused while in uniform, he said, warning that those who fail to improve after repeated reminders may face dismissal.

As of press time, no station chief changes have been made, though repositioning remains possible due to mismatched ranks or weak performance. / DPC