Cañete vs. Chimsunthom in Kumbati 16 undercard

BENNY Cañete is facing another tough assignment as he locks horns with experienced one-time world title challenger Phissanu Chimsunthom in the undercard of “Kumbati 16” on Jan. 26, 2024 at the Nustar Resort Cebu Convention Center.

Following his only career defeat in the hands of undefeated prospect Kenneth Llover, Cañete won his next two fights. He outclassed Renoel Pael by unanimous decision and veteran Jun Blazo by

majority decision.

Meanwhile, Chimsunthom has been fighting in the pro ranks for more than two decades. He has some elite names like Kazuto Ioka and Z Gorres.

The 39-year-old Chimsunthom fought for a world title in 2013. He was knocked out by Ioka in a World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight title fight in Japan.

Ramil Roda (2-1-2) is also seeing action in the undercard against club fighter Anthony Galigao (10-20, 5 KOs).

The main event features an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title eliminator between Christian Araneta (23-2, 18 KOs) and Arvin Magramo (17-1-1, 11 KOs).

Froilan Saludar (34-7-1, 24 KOs) defends his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight crown against Japanese Keita Kurihara (17-8-1, 15 KOs) in a rematch.