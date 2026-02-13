CA clears Dotillos, reverses Ombudsman ruling

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has reversed the Office of the Ombudsman’s earlier decision dismissing Borbon Vice Mayor Noel Dotillos from service.
In an 11-page decision on Thursday, February 12, 2026, CA ruled that there was no substantial evidence to prove grave misconduct, corruption, or willful intent to violate the law in the release of the P570,000 anniversary bonus granted to Borbon municipal employees in 2019.
“All told, no substantial evidence was presented by respondent to show that the elements of corruption, willful intent to violate the law or to disregard established rules were present on the part of petitioner when he entered into a COS with Dr. Dotillos,” read a portion of CA’s decision.
The Ombudsman earlier found Dotillos guilty in October 2025 for approving the bonus without proper appropriation, and for entering into a contract of service involving his wife without prior authorization from the Sangguniang Bayan.
However, the CA held that Dotillos acted in good faith and that the later resolution passed by the Municipal Council ratified the questioned contract.
“With respect to the release of the 2019 Anniversary Bonus, records reveal that when petitioner authorized the release of the bonus amounting to P570,000, petitioner acted in good faith and in honest reliance on the collective will of the Sangguniang Bayan, through Resolution No. 75. Petitioner, being the local chief executive, honestly believed that a specific fund had already been appropriated for that purpose prior to the passing of Resolution No. 75,” the decision said. (CDF)