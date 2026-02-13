CA clears Dotillos, reverses Ombudsman ruling

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has reversed the Office of the Ombudsman’s earlier decision dismissing Borbon Vice Mayor Noel Dotillos from service.

In an 11-page decision on Thursday, February 12, 2026, CA ruled that there was no substantial evidence to prove grave misconduct, corruption, or willful intent to violate the law in the release of the P570,000 anniversary bonus granted to Borbon municipal employees in 2019.

“All told, no substantial evidence was presented by respondent to show that the elements of corruption, willful intent to violate the law or to disregard established rules were present on the part of petitioner when he entered into a COS with Dr. Dotillos,” read a portion of CA’s decision.

The Ombudsman earlier found Dotillos guilty in October 2025 for approving the bonus without proper appropriation, and for entering into a contract of service involving his wife without prior authorization from the Sangguniang Bayan.