CA orders ‘Yanson 4’ siblings to surrender docs in ongoing Vallacar Transit legal battle

THE Court of Appeals (CA) in Cebu City has directed four Yanson siblings to hand over several titles and documents that a lower court has identified as crucial evidence in a criminal case.

In a statement sent, the 20th Division of the CA, on July 30, 2024, amended a decision ordering Roy Yanson, Ma. Lourdes Celina Y. Lopez, Ricardo Yanson Jr. and Emily Yanson — collectively known as the “Yanson 4” — to surrender certificates of title and related documents they previously admitted were in their possession.

The Yanson 4 tried to take over Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI) in 2019. The court’s amended decision grants the petition for certiorari filed by the VTI management led by president and chief executive officer Leo Rey Yanson and corporate secretary Olivia Yanson, the matriarch of the Yanson Group.

Order

The CA instructed the Yanson 4 to submit original and certified copies of the titles and documents to the trial court. The items include original certificates of title of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies’ properties and those registered under the name of the Yanson family as well as supporting documents such as tax declarations, vicinity maps, deeds of sale and memorandums of agreement, etc.

“The court a quo is directed to identify the subject documents to be surrendered as indicated in the information and as identified by the prosecutor in Criminal Case 20-52097, and in the private respondents’ letter addressed to the register of deeds, and in their comment to the Department of Justice,” according to the amended decision.

VTI is one of the affiliate companies under the Yanson Group of Bus Companies, the company that operates and owns Ceres Liner Travel and Tours Inc., Ceres Transport Inc., Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc., Bachelor Express Inc., Southern Star Bus Transport Inc., Gold Star Bus Transit Inc. and Rural Transit (Mindanao) Inc.

According to its website, the company, which owns at least 5,100 bus units, serves a minimum of 850,000 passengers daily. The firm employs more than 18,000 employees across the country.

CA’s amended order was directed to Yanson 4, along with Regional Trial Court Branch 44 Judge Ana Celester Bernad in Bacolod City, VTI and Hernan Omecillo. Bernad had denied motions to compel the Yanson 4 to surrender the documents they seized from VTI in 2019. The judge also denied the motion for reconsideration of the case.

Background

Court records indicate that on June 9, 2020, the acting prosecutor of Bacolod City accused the Yanson 4 of qualified theft, punishable under Article 310 in relation to Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code.

According to the prosecutor’s information, the respondents, acting as the new officers of VTI, allegedly took and removed various items, including important documents, which they had access to due to their fiduciary roles within the company.

In its amended decision, the CA clarified that placing the documents under custodia legis is not to preserve evidence for the petitioner’s benefit in the qualified theft case but to ensure the fair adjudication of all parties’ rights. This provisional relief aims to maintain the status quo until the trial court addresses the main case.

The CA noted that since the Yanson 4 voluntarily admitted possession of the documents in official filings, they cannot argue that surrendering them for safekeeping violates their right against self-incrimination. The court simply directed the Yanson siblings to hand over the documents to the trial court for custodia legis, allowing both parties to submit any additional relevant documents as needed.

The CA also concluded that no new evidence justified modifying the decision but issued a directive for the lower court to finalize the process. / KOC