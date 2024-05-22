CA upholds suspension of Rama, 7 other execs

THE preventive suspension of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and seven other city officials remains in effect after the Court of Appeals (CA) dismissed the petition to stop its implementation.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered a six-month preventive suspension for Rama, City Administrator Collin Rosell, Office of the City Assessor Officer-in-Charge Dr. Maria Theresa Rosell, Francis May Jacaban of the City Legal Office, Assistant Department Head for Operations Angelique Cabugao, Admin Division Head Jay-ar Pescante, Assessment of Records Management Division Head Lester Joey Beniga, and Computer Division Head Nelyn Sanrojo for failing to pay the salaries of four city employees.

In a minute resolution dated May 17, 2024, the CA’s 10th Division outright dismissed the petition by Rama and the seven others to restrain the Ombudsman from implementing the six-month preventive suspension.

The CA rejected the petition due to a lack of meritorious grounds for not seeking a motion for reconsideration of the Ombudsman’s order before resorting to the current petition.

The Court also noted the petitioners’ failure to include the original transaction receipts from the private courier as proof of mailing the petition.

The May 2 suspension order from the Office of the Ombudsman, attached to the petition, was found to be just a photocopy.

The CA decision was signed by lawyer Rosario Rhea Mea Binalla, executive clerk of court III for the CA Special 10th Division, with Justice Nina Antonio-Valenzuela as chairperson and Justices Emily Aliño-Geluz and Eleutero Bathan as members.

On Feb. 23, the four employees, Sybil Ann Ybañez, Filomena Atuel, Maria Almicar Diongzon, and Chito dela Cerna, filed a criminal and administrative complaint against city officials for alleged violations of Section 3(e) and (1) of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as charges of grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority (oppression), and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The complaint stemmed from the reassignments of Ybañez, Atuel, Diongzon, and dela Cerna, who worked as tax mappers and appraisers at the assessor’s office.

As of Monday, May 20, the six months’ worth of unpaid salaries for the four employees had been released, and they were reassigned back to their original department, the City Assessor’s Office. / MVG