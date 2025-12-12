CAAP exec: PH air travel boom drives need for more pilots

A TOP official of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) said Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, it is fast-tracking the digitalization of its aviation systems as the country faces surging demand for pilots, air traffic controllers and other aviation professionals amid record air travel volumes.

Caap Director General Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said the agency is automating its Aeronautical Information System and developing a Safety Oversight and Management System, alongside upgrades to its finance and management platforms, to improve safety and efficiency.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is currently assessing Caap’s training center, which recently received a Silver Air Crane award and is targeting a Gold certification.

“We are on the process of digitalizing our systems so we can serve our stakeholders better,” Del Rosario said during the graduation ceremony of the first 20 new cadet pilots trained under the Cebu Pacific–Airworks Aviation Academy partnership. “The aviation environment is evolving very fast and we must keep pace.”

The push comes as Philippine air travel outstrips capacity. Del Rosario noted that Manila’s main gateway was designed for 40 million passengers annually but now handles about 60 million. Airlines are adding aircraft, including Cebu Pacific’s planned purchase of 150 Airbus jets over the next decade, while new airports in Bulacan, Bohol, Bicol and other regions are under development or expanding.

“With more passengers, more cargo and more flights, more pilots are needed,” he said, citing Asia-Pacific as the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. Industry forecasts show rising demand not only for pilots but also for aircraft mechanics, air traffic controllers and aviation specialists.

Caap is also investing P147 million to upgrade its Civil Aviation Training Center, including the acquisition of a simulator for air traffic controllers and will deploy eight new fire trucks to key airports handling wide-body aircraft.

Del Rosario lauded the Cebu Pacific–Airworks program as the first of its kind to create a long-term pilot pipeline, with potential to supply talent to overseas markets.

“This partnership demonstrates how the private sector can help build a strong and sustainable pool of aviation professionals,” he said.

Training pilots locally

In June 2024, CEB launched its Cadet Pilot Program in partnership with Airworks Aviation, offering aspiring pilots training experience, mentorship and guaranteed employment with the airline. The CEB Cadet Pilot Program is a 96-week program that trains candidates to become licensed commercial pilots.

Airworks Aviation president Vincent Ong lauded Cebu Pacific’s decision to invest in local pilot training, calling the airline’s partnership with Airworks a “transformative, generational investment” that strengthens the country’s aviation talent pipeline.

Ong said local training schools remain the backbone of the Philippines’ aviation workforce, producing pilots, mechanics and aviation specialists needed to support the sector’s rapid growth.

“When you chose to train locally, you didn’t just build a pipeline of future enablers — you helped save the country’s aviation training ecosystem,” Ong said. “Thank you for believing in local talent and the strength of the Philippine training system.”

/ KOC