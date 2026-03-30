CAAP to lower airport fees starting April

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced it will reduce passenger service charges (PSC) and aeronautical fees across all CAAP-run airports nationwide starting April 1, 2026.

Aeronautical fees, including landing and takeoff charges paid by airlines, will be cut by nearly 50 percent, with reductions reaching up to around P5,000 per landing.

Meanwhile, Passenger Service Charges (PSC) paid by travelers will also decrease.

International PSC at international airports will drop from P900 to P700, while domestic PSC at the same airports will be reduced from P350 to around P150–P200.

For other airport categories, PSC at Principal Class 1 airports will go down from P300 to P150–P200, while Principal Class 2 airports will see a decrease from P200 to P100.

Community airport charges will also be lowered from P100 to P50.

CAAP said the adjustments aim to ease costs for both airlines and passengers. (NPG)