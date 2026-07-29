CAB hikes airline fuel surcharge to Level 13 for August 1-15

AIR travelers face a sharp increase in ticket prices for the first half of August after the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) raised the allowable flight fuel surcharge to Level 13 from the current Level 8.

Under Level 13, the fuel surcharge for domestic flights ranges from P423 to P1,237, and from P1,396.74 to P10,385.42 for international flights, depending on the distance.

In comparison, the Level 8 fuel surcharge for July 16-31, 2026, costs P253 to P787 for domestic flights, and P835.05 to P6,208.98 for international destinations.

Fuel surcharge is the extra fee that airlines may collect in addition to the base fare to cover the costs incurred from oil price volatility.

CAB has been implementing the 15-day price monitoring and implementation cycle for fuel surcharge imposition to mitigate the impact of the fuel price surge on air travel costs.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 27, 2026, AirAsia Philippines said the rising global jet fuel prices continue to significantly impact its operations.

“We continue to find ways to keep travel as accessible as possible without compromising the safety and reliability of flights,” it said.

The low-cost airline added that under the Level 13 fuel surcharge, passengers throughout its network could expect a surcharge fee of P1,237 to P10,385.82, depending on the destination.

Meanwhile, the CAB said the applicable exchange rate for fuel surcharges is P61.65 per United States dollar. / PNA