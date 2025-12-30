Cabañero eyes Korean cage league stint

AFTER his five-year stint in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), Cebuano star Nicael Cabañero is setting his sights on the Korean Basketball League (KBL) as his next destination.

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Cebu, Cabañero, son of University of San Carlos (USC) elementary coach Dominic Cabañero, said he plans to play in the KBL if given the opportunity.

“I really plan to play in the KBL. If not there, I hope to play in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League),” said the former University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers team captain in Cebuano.

Cabañero, who hails from Lapu-Lapu City and whose parents are from Inabanga, Bohol, left the UAAP with an impressive record: three-time scoring champion and a two-time Mythical Five member in the country’s prestigious collegiate basketball league.

In his first appearance in Cebu’s semi-commercial tournament, held last Dec. 16-21, 2025 at the City Sports Institute Gym, he was named Finals MVP while playing for the star-studded Chase Tower Runs.

While his priority is to play abroad, he did not rule out the possibility of suiting up in the MPBL if an opportunity to play in an international competition does not materialize.

He is also keeping the option of playing for a local team — the Cebu Greats.

“Of course, it’s such an honor to play for the hometown team. Wherever I am needed in the MPBL, I’ll be there,” he added.

Entering the PBA Draft was also part of his plan, but according to him, the next draft will not take place until 2027.

“Sadly, as far as I know, the PBA draft won’t happen until 2027. So, I have to play in the MPBL or an international league first,” Cabañero explained.

Should Cabanero fulfill his dream of playing in an international league, he will become the second Cebuano cager to play in the KBL, next to Karl Tamayo, who is from Talisay City.

Other Filipino players who have seen action in the KBL — though not from Cebu — include Rhenz Abando, Justin Gutang, RJ Abarrientos, Miguel Oczon and Kevin Quiambao, all of whom were signed as imports by various teams in the league. / JBM