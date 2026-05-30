Cabaero: A true leader shows up

A true leader shows up and is physically present at work, especially when things are difficult and the stakes are high.

This is expected in any place of work. We expect our governor or mayor to be in the office as a basic requirement of governance. We expect City Council and Provincial Board members to meet in person and not through virtual meeting facilities to deliberate on proposed resolutions and local laws.

We expect our House of Representatives members to be at the Batasang Pambansa Complex during sessions. We expect the same for Senate members, who will soon hold impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte in the plenary hall for the alleged misuse of confidential funds and an alleged assassination plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

These elected officials each have allowances for a car, a driver, fuel and airfare to ensure they can be at the sessions. Presence is a basic duty of public office. There is no extraordinary excuse for them to skip being present as they have been provided the means and there is no pandemic or grave situation in the country that would justify alternative work arrangements. They have been given the resources to show up because the public expects them to carry the responsibilities of their office personally and visibly.

This is why the war in Iran or the threats to Taiwan, as suggested by a majority senator as possible justifications, would not fall under force majeure or a national emergency to merit teleconferencing.

People expect leaders to be present and participate not only through screens or written statements, but be physically there.

That expectation applies not only in politics but also in management and organizational leadership. Employees going through crises, restructuring, or major change want leaders who are visible and accessible. Leadership gurus describe this as “leadership presence,” because trust is built when people see leaders sharing responsibility during uncertain times.

This is why the debate over allowing senators to vote online during the impeachment proceedings against Duterte has become sensitive. Minority senators argued that an impeachment is not just another legislative process. It is a constitutional duty where senators serve as judges, weigh evidence that could determine whether a high public official remains in office.

This responsibility cannot be reduced to casting a vote via online means. Senators need to be in the chamber, listen to the arguments themselves, study the evidence presented and let the public see them stand by the decisions they make.

Current technology makes a remote setup during the trial possible. But there are no technical or procedural safeguards mentioned so far. How will identity be verified? Will the senators be required to keep the camera on?

In this impeachment process, it is not only the Vice President on trial but also the Constitution that allowed the trial to take place. When the Constitution itself is on trial, should senators not physically show up?