Cabaero: Archbishop Uy’s ‘humble proposal’

Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy gave last week a comprehensive list of actions in what he called a “humble proposal” addressed to the Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition, which is looking into flood control projects and upland development in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 15, 2025, Uy listed seven items under the heading, “My humble proposal to our Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition members.” He emphasized that the proposal was offered “not as a command and not as a claim to moral superiority, but as my small contribution to our shared advocacy against graft and corruption in our beloved Philippines.”

What stood out in the archbishop’s statement, however, was its silence on the filing of charges against alleged culprits and the pursuit of restitution for the damage inflicted on Cebu, measures that many expect to be part of any meaningful anti-corruption effort aimed at justice and accountability.

Uy’s “humble proposal” came three days after a leader of the Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition announced that charges would be filed in early 2026 against those who contributed to the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025. These include Cebu personalities who may face administrative or criminal cases for choosing inappropriate flood mitigation projects, failing to implement them properly and ethically, or engaging in corrupt practices. Was the archbishop’s proposal a response to this announced plan?

Lawyer Jay Pujanes of the Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition said in a Radio Veritas program last Dec. 12 that the filing of cases would begin as early as next month. “January next year. That would be the start of the filing of cases,” he said. Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, who was also on the program, echoed a similar timetable, saying, “Within the first few months of 2026, we will start seeing cases being filed.”

“We have to hold people to account because these failures were caused by people. Officials in government, contractors, and others,” Dizon had said.

Among the themes of Uy’s proposal:

Our Common Ground: Partners, Not Enemies – Emphasizing that the goal is not to shame, attack, or destabilize, but to assist, strengthen, and help build systems that protect public trust.

A Proposal for Citizen Vigilance and Transparency – Calling for citizen-based transparency and monitoring, particularly at the local level, of public projects.

Supporting Systemic Reforms – Advocating for reduced excessive human discretion through digitalization, among others.

Protecting the Courageous and Telling the Truth with Charity – Supporting whistleblowers legally and morally, partnering with responsible media and legal institutions, and ensuring that truth is told with accuracy, fairness, and charity, never with hatred or vengeance.

He ended by saying, “As a shepherd, my role is to remind us that the fight against corruption is ultimately a moral and spiritual struggle, one that concerns the soul of our nation.”

This “humble proposal” may be read, rightly or wrongly, as a softening of the archbishop’s statements compared to his remarks during the anti-corruption rally he led last Nov. 30, where he spoke forcefully about accountability, transparency, and thieves who victimize the people.

One can only hope that his proposal strengthens, rather than confuses, anti-corruption advocates as they prepare to press for accountability.