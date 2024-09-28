Cabaero: Campaign themes

As candidates file their papers for the 2025 elections, they must develop campaign themes that address the priority concerns of their constituents.

These themes, around which they tailor their campaigns, should not be generic, pro forma, or simply carried over from previous electoral campaigns. Instead, they must be the result of research, a review of current issues, and consultations with voters. While topics such as traffic congestion and criminality may still be relevant, they should be informed by real conversations with the electorate.

The filing of certificates of candidacy begins this Tuesday, October 1, 2024, and will end on the following Tuesday, October 8. By this time, candidates should ideally have their campaign themes and platforms ready. However, there is still time to refine these before campaigning officially begins on February 11, 2025, for candidates running for senator and party-list groups, and on March 28 for candidates running for the House of Representatives, and for provincial, city, and municipal positions. Election day is set for May 12, 2025.

In addressing the worsening traffic congestion and inadequate road networks in Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu cities, for instance, campaigns could focus on infrastructure projects such as road expansion, alternate routes, flyovers, bike lanes, and pedestrian pathways. This issue must be a priority for candidates for elective positions in these cities. Social media posts alone show that traffic is a top concern for residents of the metropolis. A review of existing projects, coupled with consultations with experts and commuter groups, could provide insights on how to address this issue as a central campaign theme.

Proposing innovative or out-of-the-box solutions to traffic congestion could give one campaign an edge over the others.

Another key issue for candidates to address is criminality, especially in urban areas. Petty crimes and drug-related violence are significant concerns for many constituents, perhaps even more so than in the last election. A campaign that emphasizes increased police visibility, accountability, and concrete strategies to reduce access to illegal drugs could stand out as election day approaches.

Closely tied to the issue of criminality are urban poverty and job creation. Campaigns that not only promise but also outline specific steps and results in addressing these challenges could persuade voters to pick those candidates.

Other important issues in Cebu include environmental protection, climate change, education, and access to public health services, particularly mental health care. It is up to the candidates to build their campaign themes around these concerns to catch the voters’ attention.

Talking about a different kind of campaign, several activities were lined up for World News Days yesterday, Saturday, September 28. The theme for this campaign is #ChooseTruth, which underlines the critical need to value, promote and support fact-based journalism. It is not an empty campaign but one that asks the public to support their favorite news source.

Such expressions of support go a long way in giving the news media a well-deserved boost.