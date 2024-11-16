Cabaero: Can we be prepared enough for disasters?

A disaster preparedness official said on television Saturday that those in the path of Super Typhoon Pepito (Man-yi) should have already taken necessary precautions following the warnings issued about the approaching weather disturbance.

People in danger zones such as areas prone to massive flooding in the past two to three typhoons should have evacuated or reinforced their homes. This is true as, over the years, Filipinos have become better prepared for strong typhoons, drawing lessons from past and recent experiences that have caused significant loss of lives and property.

A study conducted by the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) said that Filipinos’ self-reported disaster preparedness levels have increased by 42 percent on average over the past seven years. The findings are based on a nationwide survey on disaster preparedness and climate change perceptions in the Philippines conducted by HHI, a Harvard University-supported academic and research center specializing in humanitarian crises and leadership.

The study was released on November 7, 2024, to mark the 11th anniversary of one of the most destructive typhoons in history, Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), on November 8, 2013. The HHI said the nationwide data collected from 4,608 Filipinos across all regions from February to March 2024 gave an average score of 19.2 out of 50 across five objective measures of disaster preparedness, namely, planning, training, material investment, information, and social support. Each area was scored on a scale of 0 to 10.

The score of 19.2 out of 50 is a significant improvement from an average score of 13.5 out of 50 in a pioneering study conducted by HHI in 2017 using the same methodology and instrument, an HHI press statement said.

This means that most Filipinos now safeguard important documents like birth certificates and property titles (87 percent), monitor typhoon and other disaster warnings (70 percent), familiarize themselves with rainfall warning systems (60 percent), discuss emergency plans as a family (58 percent), and prepare a first-aid kit (33 percent), Go bag (27 percent), disaster management plan (20 percent), and adequate supplies of regularly taken medications (32 percent). (Get the full report at https://hhi.harvard.edu/surveyph)

These findings show that Filipinos routinely face typhoons, floods, strong winds, and storm surges. Being prepared with a score of 19.2 is progress, but it also reveals gaps. Filipinos, on average, are performing only 38.4 percent of the recommended disaster preparedness activities, according to Dr. Vincenzo Bollettino, HHI Resilient Communities program director and co-lead of the study.

However, disaster preparedness extends beyond individual actions. It requires institutional readiness to implement proper measures, infrastructure, systems, budgets, personnel, and resources.

The study called for “investing in local leadership and leveraging technology to improve early warning systems and community engagement, among other critical measures.” Dr. Patrick Vinck, HHI director of research, said. “This should be accompanied by investments in resilient infrastructures, local capacities, and anticipatory actions.”

Much more needs to be done at both individual and institutional levels.