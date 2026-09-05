Cabaero: Click on that ‘angry’ icon now

Nepal is miles away from the Philippines, but those images must have resurfaced the fear and distress felt by Filipinos who have suffered from deadly flash floods, including those triggered by typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025, in Cebu.

I was one of them who had to climb a roof to survive, and seeing the force of the waters in Nepal carry people, bridges, roads, houses, and buildings brought back the distress. After watching those video clips, I also felt grateful to be alive and to have slowly restored my life.

Fearful yet thankful. Such strong, opposite emotions should push toward action, not resignation or that word “resilience.”

People should not get used to one natural disaster after one natural disaster. Or, as we say, “nasanay” in Tagalog or “naanad” in Cebuano. One calamity should be enough to demand action and make you angry. Don’t think your voice is inconsequential when you have suffered the consequences of government’s failure.

Use your anger to bring your voice to the barangay, city, or provincial officials. Talk to your church. You may need to air your sentiment to an institution outside of government, and that could be the Church.

This is why the statement of Kalookan Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, also former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, is relevant and urgent.

He called on Filipinos to move “beyond their celebrated resilience and demand accountability.”

“Climate change cannot become the convenient new version of ‘act of God,’” he said.

“I think it is time to go beyond resiliency—to defiance. Not defiance of nature. Not defiance of the law. But the collective defiance of citizens who refuse to accept as normal what should never have been allowed to become normal,” David said.

After having survived the flash flood of typhoon Tino, I have been suggesting to people on social media to start using the “angry” icon showing a red, scowling face in the Facebook selection of reactions. Not the “pray,” “haha,” or “like” icon, but the one with the angry face, to reflect that defiance.

Social media is the platform of today and is effective for reach, engagement, and impact. Why not get used to using the “angry” icon for a start?

The “angry” reaction might not be the most effective way to show displeasure to government over the flooding problem and might even downgrade a post’s reach because of the algorithm, but it still is a way to show we are not okay with what is happening. Click on that “angry” reaction now.