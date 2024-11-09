Cabaero: Commitment and campaign lessons

Will that commitment and levels of preparedness hold under a Donald Trump presidency after he won over Vice President Kamala Harris in the elections held on Nov. 5, 2024?

The uncertainty over what the US Government would do should tensions arise stems from president-elect Trump’s campaign statements that he would consider reducing overseas military commitments. He also called for allied countries to share more in the costs of posting American forces in their countries. This stance could mean that US military support may not be automatic should tensions escalate in the South China Sea.

Following Trump’s victory, analysts have questioned his position on a range of global issues, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation between Israel and Gaza. In the Philippines, the presence of US forces has been reassuring and any reduced support could impact Philippine foreign policy and the defense of the West Philippine Sea.

Regarding the campaign and the conduct of the US elections, particularly questions over what went wrong in the Harris campaign, Philippine candidates heading to the 2025 mid-term elections could take a few tips.

Analysts said Trump effectively focused on issues that the American people found important, such as inflation, the economy, tax breaks on tips, social security, overtime pay and immigration.

Harris, on the other hand, focused on abortion and reproductive rights, failed to address Trump’s accusations regarding corruption in disaster relief, and was not able to distance herself from the perceived poor performance of Biden. These eventually weakened her position.

Our candidates for next year’s polls should learn to prioritize in their campaigns the issues that are important to their constituents, not what they or the political elite or their political parties think are significant. They could take bold positions and challenge the mistakes of their predecessors, both in the office and within the party. They should not resort to divisive schemes such as spreading false information, misogyny, racism and vulgar language, those tactics analysts said were employed by Trump.

Being foul and aggressive could get to some extent the interest of voters but it’s not a model for responsible conduct in the elections.

Focusing on the right issue, being in tune with the pulse of the nation. and running the campaign with integrity are still keys to electoral success.