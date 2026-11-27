It could have been that the OVP budget proposal was perfect already, or it was the senators’ way of showing respect to Vice President Duterte, who was personally present, or they were caught by surprise by Duterte’s turning up since they have been deliberating for months already as a court for her impeachment without the accused showing.

In last Thursday’s deliberation, budget sponsor Sen. JV Ejercito presented the proposal at 1:06 p.m. with Duterte present. No senator raised a question. Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri then moved for its approval, and Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian granted it without objection.

The Senate’s swift approval was reportedly an expression of the traditional parliamentary courtesy extended to the OVP and the Office of the President.

Whatever the reason for the swift deliberation, the senators missed the opportunity to ask a question or two that the public may have had about the OVP budget.

The P785.204 million proposed for 2027 is P104.032 million below the P889.236 million appropriated for 2026, a reduction of 11.7 percent. Were there savings? What cost-cutting measures were implemented? Were these measures something that other departments could adopt? Reports also said there was no request for the controversial confidential funds for 2027.

Among the items that stood out in the budget was the line on financial assistance and subsidies, which is down from P39.6 million to P10.5 million, while the amount for professional services is up from P64.237 million to P79.412 million. What assistance would the OVP reduce? Which professional services would need more money? The senators could have asked the OVP for an explanation.

Another budget item worth asking about is socio-economic program delivery, particularly on the number of beneficiaries. This year, the office set a target of more than 1.51 million beneficiaries across its services. Next year, it expects to reach about 1.41 million. Senators could have asked for the reason for the drop and what programs will be affected.

The Senate had an earlier opportunity to take up these matters. News reports said that last October, when Duterte sent OVP officials to represent her at the Senate finance subcommittee hearing, senators urged her to attend the plenary deliberations. That hearing ended in about 16 minutes, also out of courtesy. Last Thursday, the Vice President showed up. What did the senators want to know now that she was there? Apparently, nothing.

People would have appreciated the senators taking a few more minutes to find out the reasons behind the adjustments, what programs would be affected, and which services would reach fewer Filipinos next year.