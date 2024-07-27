Cabaero: Different images of flooding

Typhoon Gaemi (known as Carina in the Philippines) wrought destruction in Luzon at a level not seen in recent years. Two things emerged that highlight what should or should not be done when the next typhoon strikes.

News coverage showed the impact, particularly the unprecedented flooding in Metro Manila, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Putian, Fujian province, China, from Typhoon Gaemi last Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Common in these images were the high water levels, some up to the torso and others to the roofs or ceilings of houses and temples.

What was not common was the debris, possibly garbage, floating with people in photos and videos of the Metro Manila floods. The floodwaters contained plastic and other debris, with people wading or floating through them. In Pasig City, barges hit the F. Manalo bridge due to the strong current of the Marikina River. The collision did not cause serious damage, but debris from the barges flowed down the river and through communities.

It could have been the timing of the photos or videos, but some images from other countries similarly affected by Typhoon Gaemi showed water that was dark and muddy but without floating debris.

That was what stood out in comparing the effects of the same typhoon in the Philippines and in those other countries. Another that stood out was a misleading post on social media that exaggerated the bridge damage.

Rappler issued a fact-check Saturday to declare the information and photo in the post as fake. The post on Facebook dated July 24 showed a picture of a damaged bridge amid floodwaters with a caption that read, “So sad natuluyan [nang] bumagsak ang tulay sa may SM Marikina. Grabe ang pinsala ni bagyong Carina. Ingat po ang lahat.” (So sad that the bridge near SM Marikina collapsed. Typhoon Carina’s damage is severe. Be careful everyone.)

The Rappler fact-check used reverse image search and found that the circulating photo was a screenshot from a video of the Marikina River posted by ABS-CBN on November 12, 2020, showing a barge that crashed into the Marcos Bridge during Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco). The bridge did not collapse.

These two incidents—debris or garbage in floodwaters and the fake information on social media—not only show that the Typhoon Gaemi experience in the Philippines is unique but also that measures can be taken before the next typhoon.

Dispose of garbage properly, remove drainage clogs, improve flood control infrastructure, and remind barge and vessel owners to secure them to avoid runaways. As for fake news, be on alert before, during, and after an emergency for these weak attempts to fool or scare people.

Disaster planners should make up for past failures and ensure a more effective response in the future. We must build on our preparedness to reduce the impact of similar events when they occur again.