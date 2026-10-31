Cabaero: Do voters see budget insertions as bad?

The rise of budget watchdogs and vigilant civic groups who called out politically driven insertions into the 2027 national budget is a welcome development in the fight against corruption.

But do voters who run to politicians for medical aid and other assistance share that outrage?

It is easy to feel bitter and dejected again over what is happening in Congress. The bright spot, however, is the scrutiny of BetterGov.ph, the People’s Budget Coalition, and other watchdogs, and the demands of business and other civic groups for legislators to correct the budget.

Examples of flagged insertions in the House-approved General Appropriations Bill (HGAB) are the 6,000 additional public works projects. According to the watchdogs, these include lump sums for multipurpose buildings and access and bypass roads without published project lists or named proponents. Business groups said these additions would be funded in part by cuts to foreign-assisted projects, calamity funds, the Edsa Busway, and health programs, all vital to addressing Filipinos’ needs.

The People’s Budget Coalition also said the House increased proposed allocations for several “ayuda” or aid programs from P72 billion to P137 billion, raising concerns that the money could only be for political patronage.

While voters may condemn corruption, they may also welcome assistance and projects to be funded by the budget insertions. We should not assume that most voters would either approve or disapprove of these particular additions without a survey being conducted to determine sentiment.

But the appeal of assistance is understandable. People turn to politicians during medical emergencies, calamities, and the death of a family member. A person can dislike corruption and still feel grateful for the help. That gratitude does not automatically translate into a vote, but, let’s not fool ourselves, it can give a politician an advantage.

Whatever the country gains from public vigilance could be diminished by long-standing practices and expectations of political patronage. This turns public service into a feeling that citizens owe the politician their gratitude or their vote.

Having a needed project in a district is not automatically patronage. Questions have to be asked, however, about how the project was selected, what studies support it, and who benefits. Patronage can also take the form of appointments, contracts, access to assistance that build dependence of voters on politicians.

Budget watchdogs and civic groups should not forget in their advocacy the need to educate voters on how corruption harms citizens despite the “ayuda” they receive. The help may answer an immediate need, but it cannot make up for poorly built flood control projects, inadequate health services, or lack of quality education.

Aid after a disaster, for example, must reach those who need it without credit being given to a politician. Citizens need reliable access to assistance through clear rules, functioning agencies, and processes that do not require a politician’s endorsement.

The test is whether citizens can receive what government is mandated to provide without having to owe a politician their gratitude or their vote.