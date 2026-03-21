Cabaero: Gift of free fuel

We applauded the gift of free fuel. We thanked the donors. But the giving of free gas can also be problematic, as it distracts us and does little to push for policy and protection from the ripple effects of the war in the Middle East.

The government began giving aid to motorcycle riders days after fuel prices rose. The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Transportation started distributing P5,000 in one-time fuel assistance to motorcycle taxi riders and tricycle drivers on March 17, 2026. Aid will also be extended to jeepney drivers, farmers and fisherfolk.

This was followed by initiatives from companies, private citizens and a few government officials to assist a sector critical to the commuting public. In Cebu, about 150 motorcycle riders lined up for free gasoline. For a total of about P50,000, Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon paid for full tanks, with riders also receiving free drinks from the two brands. The gesture was simple, immediate and deeply appreciated.

We have seen other versions of this. Businessman Anthony Pangilinan and his son, actor Donny Pangilinan, reduced diesel prices by P3 per liter at their family-run gas station. They said it’s their way of helping people. Rep. Duke Frasco (Cebu, 5th district) announced last March 18 that he would give P500 worth of fuel each to habal-habal, tricycle and multicab drivers, using his personal funds. Influencers, too, stepped in with similar giveaways.

There is nothing inherently wrong with these acts. They provide real help to people coping with rising fuel costs. But it cannot be ignored that such generosity, amplified through social media, also delivers reach and visibility. There is a benefit to them. Photos of them giving away fuel filled social media. The story is of a business that cares, understands struggle and shows up when times are hard. They may not have intended it, but their acts were effective in virality and in expressing their affinity with their communities. This is not accidental; it is strategic.

At the same time, this generosity is limited. While hundreds have benefited, there are thousands more who have not received any help. The danger is in accepting these acts of generosity as a sufficient response when there appears to be no change in the structural problems.

Fuel is expensive in the country and the economic strain that comes with it is a burden for every Filipino. Such acts of generosity may distract us from the deeper issues of fuel pricing, wage levels and transport policy. Who, then, should be solving this problem? Why are brands stepping into roles that traditionally belong to policy and governance?

If we mistake acts of generosity for solutions rather than what they are, which is relief, then we lower the bar for what we expect from institutions tasked with addressing these issues.

We welcome help when it comes. But we should not stop asking why it has come to this.