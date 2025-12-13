Cabaero: Hala mo! Charges over Cebu flood devastation to be filed in early 2026

Fair warning or an early Christmas gift. That is how people who contributed to the devastation in Cebu during typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025 may take the latest development. Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has said charges against Cebu personalities will be filed in early 2026.

Dizon said those potentially facing charges include contractors and government officials, including some from his own Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), for neglect, incompetence and corrupt acts in the implementation of projects meant to protect Cebuanos from flash floods.

If upstream projects had been properly implemented, Dizon said, the devastation caused by the heavy rainfall could have been mitigated. “We have to hold people to account because these failures were caused by people. Officials in government, contractors and others,” he said. As for the timetable, Dizon added that, “within the first few months of 2026, we will start seeing cases being filed.”

Lawyer Jay Pujanes of the Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition echoed this timetable. “January next year. That would be the start of the filing of cases,” he said.

Take that as fair warning or, for those preparing to escape accountability, as a “gift” or window of time to hide.

Both Dizon and Pujanes were guests on the Radio Veritas dzRV 846 program Sabadiha!, hosted by Max Ventura and Flordeliz Abanto, aired Friday, Dec. 12. I joined other typhoon Tino flood survivors in the same interview, sharing our experiences and our demands for accountability and corrective measures.

Dizon recounted that charges have already been filed against personalities in Bulacan, Mindoro, La Union and other parts of Luzon. Cebuanos, he said, deserve to see those who failed them held accountable. The goal, he said, is not merely punishment but sending a clear message that this must never happen again. He described this as a “chilling effect” on officials and contractors, in an effort to stop abusive and corrupt practices.

The Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition’s timetable mirrors that of the DPWH. Pujanes said evidence is already being gathered by volunteers from the Free Legal Assistance Group Cebu, the University of Cebu School of Law and other groups. “Before we file charges, we have to prepare all the evidence to ensure successful litigation,” he said.

The nature of the charges will be crucial. They must not amount to a mere slap on the wrist, like penalties for cutting trees as in the Monterrazas de Cebu case, but reflect the gravity of the offense, the harm caused.

After the cases are filed, the real, hard work of seeing them through despite pressure and the usual delaying tactics will come next. Will the cases bring real justice or be a mere symbolic gesture?