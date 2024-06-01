Cabaero: Honor students and educational shortcomings

The concern about seeing many students with honors during graduation despite the country rating poorly in educational standards is not about the students or their parents.

Some of these students rightly deserve the distinction and their parents the recognition of the blood, sweat, and tears they put into their children’s education. There is this observation, mostly on social media however, about the percentage of graduating students adorned with ribbons, medals or sashes signifying excellence in various fields, despite the country lagging in student performance in critical disciplines such as mathematics and science. It appears to be contradictory, but this could be an opportunity again to review our country’s educational system and capabilities.

Last February, there was an uproar over the Philippines’ performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) 2022 rankings for 15-year-old students’ average performances on mathematics, science and reading. The Philippines ranked 77th out of 81 countries, placing it among the countries with the lowest proficiency for 15-year-old students in the three disciplines.

The Pisa tests explore how well students can solve complex problems, think critically, and communicate effectively, according to Pisa and based on the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development website at www.oecd.org. The test results give insights into how well education systems prepare students for real-life challenges and future success, it said.

Filipino students need to catch up in this global education assessment.

After the release of the Pisa test results on December 23 last year, Senate members expressed concerns about the quality of education in the country. During a Senate hearing on February 7, 2024, questions were raised on the teaching of mathematics, science, and reading as part of the curriculum. A school official then said that students are trained more on memorization rather than on analytical thinking skills. Teachers are telling their students to memorize math formulas and read fictional books.

The end of the school calendar should prompt the Department of Education and related government agencies to review curricula, enhance the quality (not just the quantity) of education, and address broader systemic issues affecting the sector.

The decision to revert to the old school calendar must also be taken into account during this review. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a gradual return to the old calendar, ending the School Year 2024-2025 earlier than originally planned. According to the Presidential Communications Office, classes for the school year 2024-2025 will start on July 29 this year and end on April 15, 2025.

Marcos said that reverting to the old school calendar would benefit students who struggled with class disruptions during El Niño. Now, with the rains coming, the weather would again affect classes.

Any review of the education sector must involve not only the government or senators or school officials but also students and their parents. They should demand authentic learning experiences that adequately prepare the youth for future challenges and situations.