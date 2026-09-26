Cabaero: How media are faring against 2026 projections

As Cebu Press Freedom Week ends and we approach the final quarter of the year, it is worthwhile to look into the realities facing media against projections for this year made in January.

In studying media environments, business models and revenue streams, always expect to get both good and bad news. Over the years, with all the challenges they face, media have learned to take the good with the bad and soldier on.

The outlook for 2026 was not going to be different from past years. The downward predictions at the start of 2026 were still there, but so were the opportunities. But, as in the past, there were some bright spots. New opportunities give media reason to keep moving or innovating because to do nothing is not an option.

The Reuters Institute’s January 2026 report said confidence in the prospects for journalism was at an all-time low. About 38 percent of the news executives surveyed felt confident about the outlook for journalism in the year ahead, down from 60 percent four years earlier.

Two powerful forces are shaping the news media in 2026. It said these are generative artificial intelligence (AI) and creators and influencers. In response, publishers planned to do more original reporting and analysis, invest in video, and find ways to work with creators.

This is not an audit of how publishers have implemented those plans. But recent developments provide some evidence, as we approach the fourth quarter.

Offhand, there is movement in technology and distribution, but the question is whether these directions strengthen journalism and the media business.

Experiments in AI are being conducted by Philippine newsrooms. Vera Files and community newspapers have created databases or archives and used generative tools to produce multimedia content despite their limited resources and small staffs. It is not clear, however, if these are helping improve their profitability.

As for creators and influencers, media can learn from them on how to interact with audiences and use straightforward language. The important thing is that media use these techniques to help audiences understand credible reporting and distinguish it from false or misleading news.

Trust remains an issue. Overall trust in news among Philippine respondents to the Reuters study dropped to 28 percent, down 10 percentage points from the previous year. This challenges media to focus on attribution, proper sourcing of information, admitting to and making corrections, and pursuing stories to seek depth and impact.

Finally, there are funding issues not only affecting journalists but also organizations that promote quality journalism. Take the sudden announcement of the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility on its closure by Sept. 30, 2026, due to lack of funds. Support for upholding journalism standards has just dried up.

As we approach the last quarter, media companies have shown they are adapting to challenges by learning to use new tools and following audiences to new platforms. But can media sustain the quality of reporting that their communities need?