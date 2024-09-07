Cabaero: How not to treat an arrested fugitive

They not only treated arrested fugitive Alice Guo the wrong way when she was photographed smiling and being chummy with arresting officers. They even published the photos on their social media accounts.

Arresting officers from the Philippines side led by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police chief Rommel Francisco Marbil seemed unbothered as they shared these photos with Guo. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. later dismissed the public outcry over the friendly images, remarking that the Philippines is a “selfie country,” which is “the new thing now, to take photos in playful poses.”

“You can’t stop them from smiling,” Marcos said in response to the backlash over the now-viral images. “I think this is part of the new culture—taking pictures and posting them, ‘See, I was part of the team that picked up Guo’.”

But this is wrong.

Guo was a fugitive, and the fact that she managed to escape the country in the first place was already an embarrassment for law enforcement. She is accused of protecting scam operations and human trafficking connected to Pogos (Philippine Online Gaming Operations) during her time as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

Guo appeared relaxed and unbothered about being apprehended in Indonesia or her subsequent return to the Philippines to face charges and a Senate investigation. In one of the photos, she is seen flashing a wide smile and making a peace sign alongside Abalos and Marbil, who are also smiling. The photo was taken in what looked like an airport lounge, just before they boarded a private jet bound for Manila from Jakarta on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Another image shows Guo inside a car with agents from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Immigration, most of whom were smiling as well. Guo had her hand on one agent’s shoulder. The scene was far from what one would expect of law enforcement officials escorting a fugitive. It looked more like a group of colleagues on a vacation or road trip in Indonesia.

What should have been a law enforcement achievement quickly became an international embarrassment for the Philippines. Foreign media outlets, including the BBC and The Straits Times, picked up the story, highlighting the outrage that followed.

Abalos tried to explain the photo, saying that he wanted to prove Guo was in custody and that he didn’t anticipate her playful pose. But if documentation was his goal, he should have adhered to standard police procedures—showing a serious, apprehensive fugitive with stern-faced officers. After seeing Guo’s reaction, they could have taken another, more appropriate photo. Instead, they chose to prioritize a friendly, happy look over professionalism.

This special treatment of Guo was a serious matter, not something to brush aside; it was a breach of police protocol. It’s not how you treat an arrested fugitive.