Cabaero: How to survive Cebu’s flash floods

This is why the recent heavy downpours can inspire a “How to” exercise to prepare us for when the water rises again. This is not advice from a disaster expert or rescue professional. It comes from the experience of a flood survivor in the Typhoon Tino disaster of November 2025.

Knowing how to survive a strong typhoon or flash flood is important because there are things we can do to protect ourselves. But while it is useful to know how to survive flash floods, it doesn’t mean we are excusing the government of its responsibility. Survival tips are helpful, but they are not a substitute for government accountability.

The weather bureau and the Philippine Red Cross continue to remind the public to avoid wading into floodwaters, move to higher ground early, transfer appliances upstairs, and switch off the main power supply before floodwaters enter the house.

Every household should have a survival plan. Not complicated but one that is clear and understandable. Know where to go, what to bring, and who will help children and the elderly. Prepare waterproof go-bags or emergency kits containing IDs, medicines, flashlights, power banks, drinking water, ready-to-eat food, and some cash.

Do not assume your street is safe. A road can turn into a river in minutes. A wall and shattered glass can become deadly debris. A parked car can be swept away and become a dangerous obstruction or a weapon carried by water.

If your house has grilled windows, find a way to escape through another route or, better yet, remove the grill from at least one window.

Do not forget to keep an adequate supply of essential medicines. If your doctor tells you to keep antibiotics for possible leptospirosis exposure, buy them early. Pharmacies often run out of supplies after major flooding.

But while we do our part, government has to step up as well because there is something wrong when the most practical advice we can give people is how to escape dangers, the same dangers that public officials were supposed to reduce.

No amount of personal preparedness, no matter how extensive and actionable the plan, cannot replace regular drainage maintenance, clearing rivers and waterways, enforcing land use regulations, relocating communities from danger zones, protecting watersheds, ensuring honest procurement, and implementing flood control projects that actually work.

This survival guide does not just ask us to prepare. It also asks why we have to prepare this way in the first place.