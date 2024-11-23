Cabaero: Imbalance of power

The ongoing conflict between Vice President Sara Duterte and the House of Representatives highlights an imbalance of power between the executive and legislative branches, with implications that could impact ordinary citizens.

Analysts describe the situation as a power struggle between Duterte and the House, particularly its Committee on Good Government and Accountability, which is investigating the alleged misuse of confidential funds by Duterte during her tenure as vice president and concurrently as education secretary.

Accusations flew both ways with Duterte’s camp saying that the investigation is political in nature, stemming from her conflict with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos, which she alleged is being pursued in the House by Speaker Martin Romualdez, a cousin of the President. The House, meanwhile, said the investigation is both valid and urgent, aiming to address questionable disbursement documents and to propose legislation to prevent abuses in the use of public funds. The legislative body has said it is its duty to complete the investigation and take appropriate action against any violations of the law.

Caught in the political conflict are Filipinos who follow the House investigations but wonder how this would impact them, their needs and their struggle to feed their families and keep their children in school.

The latest turn of events, particularly the decision of the House committee to detain Duterte’s chief of staff Zuleika Lopez, has exacerbated the conflict. Duterte’s decision to remain within the House premises to support Lopez represents an unprecedented act, viewed by many as a breach of institutional protocol. Critics said this move is part of her attempts to shield her office from legislative oversight.

In a dramatic development, Duterte occupied the office of her brother, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, while Lopez was detained. Early Saturday morning, Lopez was brought first to the government-run Veterans Memorial Medical Center and then to the private institution St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City after reportedly collapsing and vomiting upon hearing of her impending transfer to the Women’s Correctional Institution run by the Bureau of Corrections. Duterte even accompanied Lopez in the ambulance, further intensifying the political standoff. She has criticized the House for detaining her staff members for contempt or refusing to answer legislators’ questions.

Depending on one’s perspective, these developments either highlight the overreach of the legislative branch or the Vice President’s disregard for the principles of oversight and accountability. But the imbalance of power is apparent.

As this controversy continues, Filipinos are left wondering about its resolution and the impact on their lives. The greatest concern is the erosion of public trust in both the legislative and executive institutions. If Filipinos begin to doubt the integrity of congressional investigations and the propriety of confidential funds allocated to government officials, it will signal a loss of faith in governance and democracy.

That will be the biggest loss.