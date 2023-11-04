Cabaero: ‘Impunity Day’ and any other day

The full declaration was the “International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists” which was marked as a global commemoration last Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The shortened name of “Impunity Day” used as a hashtag remained appropriate because the impunity, the killing of journalists by actors who do not fear punishment or the consequences of their actions continued outside and inside war zones.

The global event was marked by the release of studies and statements deploring the killing of journalists and by calls for governments to uphold democratic processes and recognize the important role journalists play in society. The commemoration reflects how the media industry is increasingly being targeted for simply doing its job.

As Andrew Heslop of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-Ifra) wrote, “This is a shout out in desperate hope of drawing attention to a long and tragic story of death and injury, physical and psychological assault; of journalists and media professionals and their need to be heard, healed, and better protected.”

In his article “Weakness of democracy undermines calls for justice for journalists on Impunity Day,” Heslop said, “With multiple conflicts, notably ongoing war in Ukraine and an unfolding humanitarian disaster in Gaza, financial pressures mounting so high there is little room for anything but short-term thinking, and a chronic devaluation of the value of journalism, newsrooms big and small, global and local are—if not burning out— simply running on empty.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said 2,225 journalists have been killed since 1992, with at least 31 of them killed in the past three weeks alone. These numbers and the slow pace of justice continue to fuel impunity across the world, it added.

Impunity does not describe attacks on journalists alone, although the November 2 commemoration was organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) and affiliate agencies because the call for an end to crimes against journalists deserves a special mention. But “Impunity Day” can be any day when governments and citizens ignore the law without fear of getting caught and being punished.

Violations such as cyber attacks, throwing garbage improperly, blocking pedestrian lanes, and paying fixers to facilitate government transactions are examples of small, illegal acts that happen because no one will call their attention, report them, or bring them to the authorities. These are small acts we ignore or accept that happen and, yes, these are committed without fear of being punished.

If we allow small, illegal acts to continue with impunity, how about the more serious crimes such as the attacks on journalists whose only mistake is doing the job of reporting the news?

Organizers of “Impunity Day” stress the need to put an end to attacks on journalists and for governments and other sectors to do their part in upholding democratic processes. Otherwise, “Impunity Day” can be any day or every day when people and governments go about their wishes without regard for others and the law.