Cabaero: Innovation in fuel crisis

Information is critical in any emergency, including an energy crisis. It was no surprise, then, when a web application emerged to help the public find fuel and compare prices.

The tool comes as gasoline stations across the country begin to close due to dwindling supply, while those still operating raise prices to reflect soaring global rates.

The Sugbo Gas web app at https://sugbogas.me gives Cebuanos a way to track fuel prices in almost real time. What makes it effective is its community-driven approach where anyone can contribute updates, whether they check prices at stations they pass or share what they pay when filling up.

A CDN Digital report on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, identified the site’s creator as Joshua Bolambao, a third-year engineering student at Cebu Technological University main campus. Bolambao said he wanted to remove the “usual hassle” of going from one station to another in search of lower prices. That alone eases the burden on consumers already strained by high fuel costs.

The site is simple, easy to use and mobile-friendly; loading quickly and displaying nearby stations with current prices. A map allows users to view a station’s brand, location and rates at a glance. People can also submit information, which the team verifies usually by requiring photo proof, before posting to the site.

This combination of speed, accessibility and crowdsourcing makes the tool especially useful in this energy emergency. And with no clear end in sight to tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, such innovations are likely to remain relevant and useful in the coming weeks or months.

What would be good to see on this site are stories of users who have benefited; people who saved money, made better decisions, or felt more in control despite the crisis. These narratives would make the platform less technical and more human.

Bolambao and his classmates, Chris Paolo Cabral and Miguel Plaza, who are the site administrators, could also explore partnerships with media organizations or telecommunications companies for the quick dissemination of information. Immediate information on the consumers’ fingertips means power to make real-time decisions.

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Easter brings renewal, hope and the possibility of becoming a better person, having stronger relationships and creating a more just community and country. But what kind of renewal is being asked of us?

Renewal is not simply about beginning again. It is about becoming different after what has happened.

It can mean showing empathy in daily encounters such as giving space, sharing what we have and thinking of others first.

During Holy Week, churches were filled with people attending mass, going to confession, or joining the Way of the Cross. Yet in those same spaces, some refused to give up seats they claimed early, even as the elderly or persons with disabilities stood beside them. Others occupied space with bags or children who could easily sit on their laps. What does it cost to give up a seat for an hour to someone who needs it more?

In crowded places, consideration also means not forcing one’s way into spaces that block others, or keeping phone audio low in public transport and waiting areas.

These are small acts, but they reveal whether renewal has taken root. Renewal restores decency by recognizing others, respecting them and acting with consideration even when no one is watching.

Happy Easter!