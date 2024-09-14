Cabaero: Inspiration for dying newspapers

The end of a newspaper does not signify the end. This was the lesson from one legacy newspaper that had to give up print and then in super-fast fashion became digital.

One case that comes to mind is the 320-year-old Wiener Zeitung, an Austrian newspaper that reinvented itself “overnight.” I recall this in time for the opening of Cebu Press Freedom Week 2024, today, Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Philippine media, particularly those in the regions, continue to face numerous challenges, including public distrust of news, attacks on journalists, the rapid pace of technological change, and the urgent need for financial sustainability.

Although Austria may seem far removed from the Philippines, the need for traditional news media to evolve is a global trend. The transformation of an Austrian news outlet can provide valuable insights for struggling newspapers in places like Cebu, Baguio, or other parts of the Philippines.

The case of the Wiener Zeitung is that of an old newspaper brand surviving and thriving in the digital market. Many have tried but failed, with owners giving up and shutting the paper, leaving a void in the community it used to serve.

A report titled “How one of the world’s oldest daily newspapers reinvented itself – overnight” by the WAN-IFRA or World Association of News Publishers (wan-ifra.org) last June 13 said the paper had faced the possibility of closure for so long that in October 2022, the threat was realized when a new law cut off the main revenue stream of the paper—government ads. What happened next was what the WAN-IFRA described as the most radical transformation in newsroom history.

Wiener Zeitung the newspaper became WZ (www.wienerzeitung.at), a nice and modern take on its name and an about-face from its roots in print and an aging audience. WZ has a dedicated website, several newsletters, podcasts, and a growing following on TikTok and Instagram.

They focused on constructive journalism, and their target audience: the 20 to 29-year-olds. They checked out target audience’s needs, and had many focus group discussions. The process was reiterative, testing and developing, then adapting to the audience’s needs. From knowing their audience, they focused on content.

Within weeks, they saw positive results: WZ had 750,000 unique monthly users, and Instagram figures increased by a third in the first three weeks. In September, they launched a newsletter dedicated to politics, subscription is at 12,000, with other topic-focused newsletters being planned.

Talk about revenue possibilities, they were on track.

Crucial to that transformation was to bring in people of different capabilities and backgrounds to plan what’s next for them, without ignoring editorial. They decided on many products, not only social media but their own website and other digital assets.

Their journey may not be a direct roadmap for struggling media, but it is inspiring to note how they did it. With the problems faced by media, an inspiring story like this is a proverbial light at tunnel’s end.