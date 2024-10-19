Cabaero: Is anybody listening?

Another P30 billion of the Filipino people’s contributions toward ensuring government healthcare services has been transferred into a fund for infrastructure and social services.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto confirmed the transfer, representing the third tranche of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) unused funds remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury last Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Previous remittances included P20 billion on May 10 and P10 billion on August 21, representing the first and second tranches. The fourth and final tranche of another P29.9 billion is set for November, unless stopped by the Supreme Court or congressional action. In total, PhilHealth’s “excess funds” to be remitted to the Treasury amount to P89.9 billion.

That’s a significant sum, originally intended to ensure Filipinos have access to affordable healthcare through the health insurance system.

What happened in 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when PhilHealth members were left uncertain about their coverage as hospitals complained of non-payment of claims, should have taught the government the importance of keeping such funds available at all times.

Recto has assured the public that even with the transfer of PhilHealth money to the Treasury, enough funds remain. But will the remaining funds cover all the needs of PhilHealth members? Will the government be able to handle another emergency? Does PhilHealth really have excess funds? Are hospitals now assured of prompt payment of claims? Have pending obligations to them been fulfilled?

This uncertainty was why associations of doctors and healthcare professionals, alongside former Department of Health secretaries, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and his 1Sambayan coalition, former Finance undersecretary Cielo Magno, Caritas (the Catholic Church’s development and advocacy arm), senior citizens, and other civil society groups, have issued statements opposing the transfer of PhilHealth funds.

Their primary concerns are that the transfer violates the 1987 Constitution, which prohibits laws authorizing the transfer of appropriations; that PhilHealth should not have surplus funds at all; and that PhilHealth needs sufficient funds to support the Universal Health Insurance Program.

Carpio has pointed out that such fund transfers can only be ordered by the President and done within the Executive department. However, a provision in the 2024 General Appropriations Act allowed the Department of Finance to issue Circular No. 003-2024, authorizing the transfer of PhilHealth money to help fund unprogrammed appropriations for infrastructure and social services programs.

Recto, in defending the transfers, explained that his office was merely following Congress’ instructions in the budget. “We are only following Congress’ directives in the budget. We will respect the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Supreme Court en banc will hold oral arguments on the fund transfers in January next year. By that time, all transfers will have been completed.

With three tranches already released, one has to wonder whether Recto or the government is even listening to the demands that the people’s money for healthcare remain dedicated solely to ensuring universal health coverage.