Cabaero: Measures of preparedness

The threat of a typhoon last week jolted Cebuanos into action and reminded them of how the days leading to Christmas can bring deadly weather disturbances.

Luckily, the low-pressure area, given the name “Kabayan” if it were to become a typhoon, dissipated before it entered the Philippine area of responsibility. But the fear was there largely because of social media posts that gave wrong reports about a coming typhoon in Cebu City to have the same intensity as super typhoon Odette on December 16, 2021.

The Cebu City Government put into place disaster-preparedness measures in what officials described as being “over-prepared” for a typhoon. When it comes to an impending calamity there is no being overly prepared, for two reasons: The idea of preparing for a disaster is to assume the worst scenario, and you get to test your own emergency measures even if the typhoon does not materialize.

But there are many lessons in preparedness rooted in the belief that the steps to take should happen not hours or days before the emergency situation but years before another super typhoon Yolanda or Odette strikes.

The Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) released Thursday, November 16, the results of a study on the nexus of climate-conflict-environment that pointed to the need for adequate and accurate data, continuing conversations and collaboration, and the involvement of government and private sector. The release of the report came on the day the expected typhoon was to enter the country.

The report’s abstract said that in 2022, the World Risk Report ranked the Philippines as the most disaster-prone country in the world. The country is highly vulnerable to climate change, under which both the frequency and intensity of disasters are projected to increase. “Yet, more frequent typhoons, rising sea levels, and loss of biodiversity will have especially severe consequences for communities living in fragile contexts experiencing conflict and environmental degradation,” it added.

The study was done with the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology and was focused on the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), but the findings reflected the same reality in many communities in the country.

There is not enough data on the impacts of climate change, disasters, conflict, and environmental degradation; and the media who are best believed in an emergency “are not much involved in the current dialog.”

“If we, as a global society, are to avert the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, we must understand how climate change-related impacts affect the world’s most vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Vincenzo Bollettino, program director of HHI Resilient Communities.

More stakeholders such as grassroots community leaders, faith-based groups, indigenous peoples, and the youth should be brought into the conversation on the impacts of climate change.

What is clear in this and similar studies is that disaster preparedness begins way before the calamity, and it is better to be over rather than under-prepared.