Cabaero: Money disclosures and paths to closure

There must be an endgame to the recent disclosures involving alleged bank transactions linked to Vice President Sara Duterte and her family. It cannot be all disclosures with no closure.

The revelations made by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) officials before the House of Representatives committee on justice were regarding the impeachment complaints against Duterte over the alleged misuse of confidential funds and her unliquidated cash advances.

In reaction to the testimonies, Duterte issued a statement denying that there were billions of pesos’ worth of transactions in her bank accounts. In addition, she criticized not only Trillanes but also the Commission on Audit and AMLC for being part of the “machinery” of her nemesis, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

One foreseeable endgame to the revelations made last week is for the House justice committee to declare the complaints sufficient in form and substance, move for one-third of House members to vote in favor, and have the Senate sit as the impeachment court to try Duterte. After that, will there be more revelations about alleged drug links, networks behind these transactions, or even possible provincial or regional connections?

Trillanes’ testimony before the House justice committee added substance to what otherwise remained as speculation. Trillanes submitted an 11-page affidavit alleging that Vice President Duterte and members of her family, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, maintained bank accounts involving hundreds of millions, possibly billions, of pesos in transactions that were not properly declared in their statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth.

These are not just hidden wealth but potential violations of disclosure laws meant to ensure public accountability.

Trillanes also pointed to AMLC findings that reportedly matched bank transaction records he first exposed in 2016.

One end to this is the legal track that could lead to a formal investigation and, eventually, accountability. The disclosures may be pursued further in another venue to determine responsibility of other individuals in drug networks and money laundering.

Another is the political end. The disclosures come as alliances are forming for the 2028 national and local elections. We see local officials expressing their support for the Dutertes and others backing her impeachment and eventual disqualification from public office. In this context, the endgame may not be conviction but the shifting balance of power where new alliances form, concessions are given, and factions get reshaped ahead of the elections.

A third possible endgame rests on how the proceedings can set a precedent for the conduct of impeachment. Will financial disclosures and AMLC evidence now be given weight in future proceedings?

If the disclosures lead to the pattern of people losing interest, detailed exposés such as that of Trillanes can eventually be overtaken by other issues.

The issue, then, is no longer just what has been disclosed, but whether our officials and the public have the capacity and the will to follow through to reach the endgame.