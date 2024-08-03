Cabaero: Olympics in the time of social media

In this Olympics, both the good and bad aspects of social media were highlighted through various controversies surrounding athletes and the conduct of the Games.

Let’s begin with the positive. Social media brought the Olympics to more people around the world as you could watch the Games on mobile devices anytime and anywhere. Free television coverage is limited to the top sports, often requiring viewers to wait for replays of missed events. On the other hand, platforms like Facebook and YouTube enable live viewing and replays of performances by athletes from your country and different countries. You see the best swimmers from other countries, the non-traditional shooter from Turkey, the basketball games of big-name players.

These platforms also offer interactive features, allowing fans to share their opinions and interact with athletes and fellow fans, and spread the latest medal tally.

There is a downside, however. The ease of reacting to events has led to the emergence of instant experts and so-called sports commentators who judge athletes, harshly at times, spread malice and misinformation, and even initiate campaigns against certain athletes.

The Olympics, held every four years, is meant to be a celebration of athletic skill and spirit. However, social media has transformed it into a space for accusations and knee-jerk reactions. The essence of the Games, which includes excellence, sportsmanship, camaraderie, unity, and belongingness, is being challenged.

Take the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was described as a “biological male” in social media posts after her opponent, Italian boxer Angela Carini, gave up the fight in 46 seconds following a punch to the face. Carini refused to shake Khelif’s hand after the winner was announced and instead dropped to the floor sobbing. Social media quickly criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for allowing Khelif to compete despite previously failing to meet gender eligibility requirements. One could imagine how the barrage of negativity online must have had an impact on the focus and confidence of athletes.

Carini later apologized for her behavior after the fight. An IOC official then clarified, “The Algerian boxer (Khelif) was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport.”

Also, right after the opening of the Games on July 27, 2024, Olympics organizers and host France were criticized for some of the controversial aspects of the celebration, including what some described as a blasphemous depiction of the Last Supper. A boycott was called, clarifications were made, and tensions arose between opposite sides of the controversy.

Social media during the Olympics became a tool or a venue for both the good and bad. It is important to harness the positive aspects and mitigate the harm to preserve the integrity of the Games and celebrate excellence, especially in the time of social media.