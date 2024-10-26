Cabaero: Patchy approach to disaster preparedness

There is a river in Cebu City that is prone to overflowing during or immediately after heavy downpours. Although many rivers have this problem, this one stood out due to the poor decisions made by those in charge of disaster preparedness.

A few weeks ago, whoever was overseeing disaster preparedness in the area made sure that the portion of the river near the bank where there were houses was dredged to allow rainwater to flow freely. The dredging was intended to prevent overflow that could inundate the wooden houses along the bank.

However, if you turn your head in the opposite direction, just a few meters away, you will see piles of huge rocks in the middle and along one side of the same river, just after the bridge. These rocks will surely block the flow of water during heavy downpours or typhoons. As the water is obstructed, it will accumulate upstream, including the area that was dredged, eventually overflowing into the nearby houses.

In the next heavy downpour, the houses in the dredged portion of the river may be spared, but only if the water can continue to flow. Once the water is blocked, the dredging near the houses becomes ineffective. A waste of effort and resources because of the absence of foresight.

This situation where you have one part of the river dredged and cleared of debris and the other part, just a few meters away, nearly completely blocked by large rocks is emblematic of the kind of disaster preparedness efforts of our leaders.

It is a hit-or-miss approach to addressing the problems of flooding and clogged waterways, lacking logic or a comprehensive “all-of-government” strategy for finding solutions.

The areas that were dredged contained houses, and possibly voters in next year’s local elections, while the un-dredged and obstructed parts were home to livestock, plants, and small trees.

It is no surprise then that in metropolitan areas, not only Cebu, people have to suffer flashfloods that in turn cause property damage, road congestion, school cancellations, and delays in commuting, affecting productivity, lives, and mental health.

Recent events in Naga City in Camarines Sur, as well as in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon affected by severe tropical storm Kristine (Trami), are proof of the need for a comprehensive approach to disaster preparedness, including clearing waterways to ensure free flow. Many were stranded in their homes without electricity, drinking water, or food as floodwaters prevented them from going out.

What the situation along this Cebu river shows is that piecemeal solutions, possibly even dictated by politics or the coming elections, are not the ways to address the causes of flooding in the city.

Only a comprehensive and coordinated approach can work, otherwise, the unending cycle of preventable damage, disruption, and danger will continue each rainy season.