Cabaero: Press freedom needs funding, too

This year’s World Press Freedom Day, today, May 3, comes with a different kind of threat. Not arrest of journalists, censorship, or threats of violence, but the growing difficulty for media organizations worldwide to sustain themselves financially.

The traditional business model of journalism was already under strain. Advertising and circulation have been down for consecutive years. While digital revenue is rising, it is not at a pace enough to support news operations.

The cancellation of funding from the United States aid agency last year was a major blow to public interest media. It resulted in a sudden loss of US$150 million in annual support for journalism. Philippine media organizations were among those affected, particularly in areas of investigative reporting, training, revenue generation, and innovation.

Recent studies point to the need for media to diversify, build stronger relationships with their audiences, and explore new sustainability models. Reports such as “Crisis in journalism: The impact of the US government funding cuts on global media” by Internews Europe, BBC Media Action and Free Press Unlimited; “Digital News Report 2025” of the Reuters Institute; and “Catalyzing private capital: Financing the future of public interest media” by the International Media Support (IMS) all said it.

Media closures and layoffs are widespread; journalists face rising risks; trusted local news is disappearing; and disinformation threats are growing. What to do? Develop independent revenue streams and reduce overreliance on short-term grants. On financing media, make news organizations “investable” for the audience or the public in general.

The IMS report outlines three financing pathways, namely:

Revenue-based financing allows investors to be repaid through a fixed percentage of monthly revenue, without requiring equity or fixed interest. It supports the call to make media investable by treating it as a scalable, revenue-generating enterprise. It is ideal for news companies with growing, predictable income from subscriptions, ads, events, or YouTube monetization.

Balance financing is when donors and private backers co-invest in a high-risk or low-return sector such as independent journalism.

Impact bonds are a “pay-for-impact” or “pay-for-results” model where funders only disburse money when goals are met, such as improved audience engagement, media literacy, and youth or gender training.

Alongside these are evolving revenue models such as bundled subscriptions, newsletters, podcasts, events, consulting and media services, niche publications, and even artificial intelligence (AI) licensing.

These approaches recognize that press freedom is not only a political or legal issue but also an economic one. The models support the civic call that press freedom is a shared responsibility by the community, not just by the newsroom.

This is not an easy transition. It requires new skills, new thinking, and time and effort that struggling newsrooms may not have. But if nothing is done, the alternative is to perish.