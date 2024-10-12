Cabaero: Souls’ day

All Souls’ Day came early for the families of two victims of extrajudicial killings committed in Cebu City during the Duterte administration.

Two mothers shared their stories during the House Quad Committee hearing on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, recounting the fates of their sons, who were killed in 2018 by police personnel under then-Cebu City police director Royina Garma.

The House Quad Committee, comprising the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights and Public Accounts, is investigating extrajudicial killings that occurred during the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

At last Friday’s hearing, Garma read her affidavit, in which she unexpectedly linked Duterte to the extrajudicial killings and a cash reward system for police officers who killed individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. She said she submitted the affidavit after careful consideration and “with great apprehension” over her and her family’s safety.

During the hearing, families of the victims also shared stories of their sons, who they were, why they did not deserve to die, what the police did and Garma’s actions when she visited their homes during the wakes. These testimonies became a chance for the mothers to remember their departed loved ones, much like what Catholics do during All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2. It was also an opportunity to declare that the deaths of their sons at the hands of the police, under the guise of the drug war, were unjust.

Raquel Lopez, the mother of Rabby Lopez, who was killed during a police operation in Cebu City in 2018, told lawmakers that Garma visited her son’s wake and angrily asked why there was only one dead, as many others had been killed in the area. Garma denied making this statement but later apologized for not investigating the personnel involved in the incident.

Another mother who lost her son spoke about how the police falsely claimed that her son had fought back (“nanlaban”). She explained that he could not have resisted arrest because he was drunk and in a small room with four police officers.

“Yes, it is true. I am the city director, but all the station commanders were tasked to implement the war on drugs. Mayroon mga station commander in charge… I am very sorry on behalf of my men na nagkamali sa inyo, I’m very sorry, but I cannot control all of them. Lahat sila trained police officers, alam nila ang rules of engagement. Alam mo, once you are on the ground, you will always use your discretion, instinct yan ng tao… Inaamin ko, may nagkakamali… I am sorry to all victims kung hindi ko naimbestigahan isa-isa ang cases niyo,” Garma said.

As people visit cemeteries on Nov. 2 to observe All Souls’ Day, it will mark six years since the deaths of these two sons. Yet, the pain their mothers carry endures. The dead will remain dead and the families shattered by these extrajudicial killings will continue to suffer.